Discover the Biggest (and Smallest) Plant Trend

Photo credit: kyonntra/Getty Images

Over the past few years, plant-filled pads have been dominating the design scene. (Need proof? Have a look at our recent house tours.) But instead of growing to gargantuan proportions, the plant phenomenon is shrinking—literally. According to a recent trend report from Garden Media Group, tiny greens are the next big thing. From the Dandy Farmer’s bite-size bonsai trees to Hilton Carters’s selection of succulents, it seems like the plant world is fully embracing this phenomenon—and for good reason.



“Let’s face it, we are an instant gratification society,” explains Katie Dubow, president of Garden Media Group. “Tiny plants flower faster, appear to grow faster, and give us the feeling that we’re better plant parents. They’re [also] perfect for people who live in small spaces but still want to be surrounded by nature.”

In addition to being fast-paced and space-efficient, the tiny plant trend is incredibly versatile. Anyone who is flexing their green thumb for the very first time will find a lot to love about low-maintenance species like air plants, mini pothos, and succulents such as baby tears and string of pearls. Or if you’d like to take your horticultural skills up a couple of notches, Dubow recommends opting for African violets, miniature orchids, or tiny ferns like crispy wave or bird’s nest.

As for where to place your tiny plants? Dubow says it varies by species. “Some will be fine on a windowsill, while others may need supplemental grow lights,” she explains. “Check the plant tag for specific needs.”

But thanks to the surge of tiny pottery, your miniature plants can look good wherever they’re placed. “Look for mini containers, terrariums, or artisan pottery in which to collect your tiny plants,” Dubow recommends. “You can also use teacups and other found objects.”

Miniature plants might be a source of instant gratification and cuteness, but they do require some tender, loving care. Though smaller plants require less H2O than their larger counterparts, they need to be watered more frequently. But once you’ve figured out the right care plan for your greens, you can relish them in all their pint-size glory.

Story continues

You Might Also Like