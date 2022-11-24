Discounted Tech: Save up To 70% Off at HP’s Black Friday Sale

HP-BFCM - Credit: HP

HP is known for its top-rated gaming laptops, desktops and everyday PCs, and right now, you can expand your home office with HP products at steep discounts, thanks to the brand’s Black Friday sale. Deals are running up to 70% off, so make sure to shop your favorites before the sale ends on November 28th. For a limited time only, you can also grab an additional 5% off your HP order of $599 with coupon code STOCKING5 and 10% off your order of $999 with STOCKING10.

HP Black Friday Sale

One of the best Black Friday laptop deals we’re seeing is on the HP Pavilion 15, down to $399.99 (originally $619.99). This sleek laptop is super lightweight, has a long all-day battery life and has a wide 15.6-inch display, for all your streaming, gaming or productivity needs.

HP Pavilion Laptop

Price: $399.99

If you want a device specifically suited for gaming though, choose the HP Victus 15 laptop, also seeing a Black Friday discount and on sale for $ 839.99 — a savings of $210. This powerhouse of a machine carries an AMD processor and 16 GB of RAM, for glitch-free performance on all your favorite games. Plus, there are both USB and HDMI ports, allowing you to easily add the Victus to your existing gaming setup.

HP Victus 15 Laptop

Price: $839.99

Those looking for a desktop are in luck too, as HP’s Victus 15L Gaming Desktop is marked down to $639.99 (originally $829.99) – almost $200 in savings. It’s also got an AMD Ryzen processor and comes with Windows 11, plus nine USB ports for added connectivity. With the Omen Gaming Hub, you can monitor your desktop’s performance and even play around with the customizable lighting.

Victus by HP 15L Desktop

Price: $639.99

There are more HP Black Friday Deals you can shop on the website itself, and we’ve rounded up a few of our favorites below.

Get HP Chromebooks from $99.99

Snag up to 45% off HP Monitors

Get HP Pavillion x360 laptops from $499.99

Shop HP Desktop PCs under $650

HP Intel i5 notebooks from just $429.99

Looking for something else? Check out the full HP Black Friday sale right now, live through November 28th.

