Discount home-goods retailer is closing some WA state stores. Here are the details

A retail chain that declared bankruptcy this month is closing four stores in Washington state, including two in the Lacey and Puyallup areas.

Dallas-based Tuesday Morning has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for the second time in almost three years and plans to close more than half its stores nationwide.

The company also filed for bankruptcy in May 2020.

In its latest filing on Feb. 14, the company said it was reorganizing “to reduce its outstanding liabilities, obtain significant and necessary capital, and ultimately transform into a nimbler retailer that serves heritage markets in a profitable manner.”

It said it had secured $51.5 million debtor-in-possession commitment from Invictus Global Management to help reorganize.

Included on the retailer’s 2023 closings list are its South Hill store at 13410 Meridian Ave. E. in Meridian Town Center and its Lacey store, 719 Sleater Kinney Road S.E. in South Sound Center.

Its Hazel Dell Marketplace store in Vancouver and Evergreen Crossing store in Spokane round out the Washington closures.

Each store is advertising closeout sales now. The retailer sells discounted home goods and decor.

A store official at the South Hill site said that location was set to remain open through March 25, but could end operations sooner depending on sales. A Lacey store representative did not know when that location would close.

In other states, Idaho was listed with one closure in Coeur d’Alene, Oregon showed six stores closing and California is losing more than 30 stores.

The retailer in its Feb. 14 news release, said it was taking a “targeted approach to winding down unprofitable and under-performing stores.”