New discount airline comes to CLT + CATS restores three bus routes discontinued during COVID

The low-cost carrier Sun Country Airlines will offer twice weekly direct flights on Mondays and Fridays to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) starting April 13.

A new, cheap option will soon be available at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Sun Country Airlines announced today it will offer twice weekly direct flights to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport starting April 13 of next year. Initially, one-way flights cost $58 and $59, according to the company’s website.

CLT is part of the airline’s expansion with 15 non-stop services from its Minneapolis hub through next summer, Sun Country said.

Catherine Muccigrosso shares more from the airline’s announcement.

Buses come and go from the Charlotte Transportation Center uptown. Charlotte Area Transit System is facing a severe shortage of bus drivers. It’s causing hours-long waits for some CATS riders and leaving them with few options.

Some familiar bus routes will be making their return in Charlotte soon.

The Charlotte Area Transit System announced it will restore three express bus routes discontinued during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Three morning and three evening trips will serve Steele Creek Express route 41x, Arboretum/Waverly Express route 61x and Mountain Island Express route 88x beginning Monday, Nov. 28, the CATS announced yesterday.

Genna Contino has the details on the restoration of the routes.

Vance High School is now Julius L. Chambers High School during the renaming on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 in Charlotte, N.C.

Chambers High School is under scrutiny.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is investigating allegations of a misuse of funds by the school’s booster club, according to a CMS spokesperson. CMS official Eddie Perez said the investigation has been ongoing for four weeks. There is no timetable for a conclusion.

The Observer left messages for Chambers principal Erik Turner, who was not on campus Tuesday morning.

Langston Wetz Jr. dives into the details surrounding the CMS investigation.

Mecklenburg County Courthouse

A local election in Charlotte is coming down to the wire.

With some provisional ballots still to be counted, just 77 votes separate a Mecklenburg County judicial race between Republican Matt Osman and Democrat Kimberly Best.

The two candidates are vying for the N.C. Superior Court Judge seat in District 26B in Ballantyne and Quail Hollow.

Will Wright reports on the close race.

