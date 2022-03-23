Discoloured water safe to drink

Water coming from some Drumheller taps has had an aesthetically unappealing brownish discolouration over the past month but, despite the appearance, this water is still safe for consumption.

The discoloration is due to the presence of manganese, which was released during the necessary cleaning of one of the raw water cells.

“This issue was present last year, however, this year is much worse,” says Director of Infrastructure Services Dave Brett. “It is believed this is due to the thick ice cover on the raw water reservoirs.”

Mr. Brett notes staff have begun adding potassium permanganate in an attempt to help with the discolouration. He says removing the discolouration is “extremely difficult” and likens it to trying to filter the colour from brewed coffee or tea.

It is also expected aeration once ice on the reservoir ponds breaks will also help alleviate discolouration.

Although potassium permanganate at higher levels can pose some health risks, the town has continued to conduct testing to ensure the levels in local drinking water supplies have remained below the maximum allowable limit of 0.12 milligrams per litre (mg/L).

Mr. Brett shares the levels detected in the most recent testing were 0.024 and 0.034 mg/L-well below the maximum. He notes, for aesthetic purposes, they are hoping to bring this down to about 0.02 mg/L.

