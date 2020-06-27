‘Disco Elysium’ Getting TV Adaption, Netflix Teases ‘Cuphead’ Series

Click here to read the full article.

Friday was a good day for fans of television adaptions of acclaimed video games: A new series based on 2019’s hit “Disco Elysium” will eventually make its way to the small screen, while Netflix has unveiled a new teaser for its upcoming adaption of the “Cuphead” video game.

Variety reported that “Disco Elysium,” which centered on a player-controlled detective who solves crimes in a gritty, comically bleak world, will be adapted into a television series via production company dj2 Entertainment, whose founder Dmitri M. Johnson, served as a co-producer on the “Sonic the Hedgehog” movie. The series will

The series premiere is likely a ways away, as Variety reported that there is no writer, network, or streaming service attached to the project. The production company is currently meeting with writers and aims to pitch the project later in the year, according to Variety.

As for “Cuphead,” Netflix’s adaption of the series appears to be well underway. The streaming service unveiled a first-look at its upcoming “The Cuphead Show.” There’s not much in the way of plot details, but the series snippets Netflix offered suggest that the show will maintain the video game’s goofy and energetic atmosphere. One of the video game’s standout features — aside from its notoriously high difficulty — was that every frame of the video game was hand-drawn to emulate the style of 1930s cartoons. The game was a visual marvel and the TV series’ creators have pledged to hand-draw the show, albeit digitally as opposed to the video game, which was drawn entirely on paper.

Take an inside peek at the intricate, nostalgic design of The Cuphead Show! pic.twitter.com/EF0kpAi973 — NX (@NXOnNetflix) June 26, 2020





“Disco Elysium” and “Cuphead” are among several popular video games that Hollywood is turning into television shows or films. One of the most notable upcoming adaptions is HBO’s “The Last of Us,” which will be based on Naughty Dog’s hit 2013 game of the same name. Work on that series appears to be progressing smoothly; acclaimed “Chernobyl” director Johan Renck recently revealed that he’ll direct the series’ pilot. Renck will be re-teaming with “Chernobyl” creator Craig Mazin on the series. Mazin is slated to write and executive produce the HBO adaption. “Uncharted,” another acclaimed Naughty Dog video game series, is also getting adapted into a feature-length film. Variety reported in January that “Venom” director Ruben Fleischer will likely direct the upcoming film.

Naughty Dog recently released a sequel to the original game, which IndieWire’s David Ehrlich lauded earlier this month.

