Disclosure of transactions in own shares from November 01 to November 05, 2021
Paris, November 8th, 2021
Disclosure of transactions in own shares
From November 01 to November 05, 2021
Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 8, 2021 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from November 01 to November 05, 2021:
I- Aggregate presentation by day and by market
Issuer’s name
Date of transaction
Identifying code of financial instrument
Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro
Market (MIC code)
VINCI
01/11/2021
FR0000125486
87 000
93,82774
XPAR
VINCI
02/11/2021
FR0000125486
52 510
93,76767
XPAR
VINCI
02/11/2021
FR0000125486
10 817
93,77837
CEUX
VINCI
03/11/2021
FR0000125486
63 000
93,48280
XPAR
VINCI
03/11/2021
FR0000125486
21 000
93,40172
CEUX
VINCI
03/11/2021
FR0000125486
4 000
93,41845
TQEX
VINCI
03/11/2021
FR0000125486
3 000
93,19670
AQEU
VINCI
04/11/2021
FR0000125486
47 500
93,02803
XPAR
VINCI
04/11/2021
FR0000125486
12 000
93,05569
CEUX
VINCI
04/11/2021
FR0000125486
3 500
93,10119
TQEX
VINCI
04/11/2021
FR0000125486
3 000
93,12463
AQEU
VINCI
05/11/2021
FR0000125486
23 841
93,25244
XPAR
VINCI
05/11/2021
FR0000125486
6 660
93,22052
CEUX
VINCI
05/11/2021
FR0000125486
1 344
93,23667
TQEX
VINCI
05/11/2021
FR0000125486
902
93,21975
AQEU
TOTAL
340 074
93,5075
II - Details of transactions
In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website: https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm
