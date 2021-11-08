Disclosure of transactions in own shares from November 01 to November 05, 2021

VINCI
Paris, November 8th, 2021

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From November 01 to November 05, 2021

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 8, 2021 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from November 01 to November 05, 2021:

I- Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name

Date of transaction

Identifying code of financial instrument

Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro

Market (MIC code)

VINCI

01/11/2021

FR0000125486

87 000

93,82774

XPAR

VINCI

02/11/2021

FR0000125486

52 510

93,76767

XPAR

VINCI

02/11/2021

FR0000125486

10 817

93,77837

CEUX

VINCI

03/11/2021

FR0000125486

63 000

93,48280

XPAR

VINCI

03/11/2021

FR0000125486

21 000

93,40172

CEUX

VINCI

03/11/2021

FR0000125486

4 000

93,41845

TQEX

VINCI

03/11/2021

FR0000125486

3 000

93,19670

AQEU

VINCI

04/11/2021

FR0000125486

47 500

93,02803

XPAR

VINCI

04/11/2021

FR0000125486

12 000

93,05569

CEUX

VINCI

04/11/2021

FR0000125486

3 500

93,10119

TQEX

VINCI

04/11/2021

FR0000125486

3 000

93,12463

AQEU

VINCI

05/11/2021

FR0000125486

23 841

93,25244

XPAR

VINCI

05/11/2021

FR0000125486

6 660

93,22052

CEUX

VINCI

05/11/2021

FR0000125486

1 344

93,23667

TQEX

VINCI

05/11/2021

FR0000125486

902

93,21975

AQEU

TOTAL

340 074

93,5075

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website: https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

_______________________

Attachment


