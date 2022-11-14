Disclosure of transactions in own shares from November 07th to November 11th, 2022
Nanterre, November 14th, 2022
Disclosure of transactions in own shares
From November 07th to November 11th, 2022
Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from November 07th to November 11th, 2022 :
I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market
Issuer’s name
Date of transaction
Identifying code of financial instrument
Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro
Market (MIC code)
VINCI
07/11/2022
FR0000125486
66,590
93.72800
XPAR
VINCI
07/11/2022
FR0000125486
39,261
93.70700
CEUX
VINCI
07/11/2022
FR0000125486
3,381
93.74000
TQEX
VINCI
07/11/2022
FR0000125486
5,018
93.51050
AQEU
VINCI
08/11/2022
FR0000125486
17,254
93.57870
XPAR
VINCI
08/11/2022
FR0000125486
3,146
93.24600
CEUX
VINCI
09/11/2022
FR0000125486
17,000
94.05240
XPAR
VINCI
10/11/2022
FR0000125486
8,920
94.41970
XPAR
VINCI
11/11/2022
FR0000125486
13,260
95.25660
XPAR
TOTAL
173,830
93.8775
II - Details of transactions
In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm
