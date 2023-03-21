Disclosure of transactions in own shares From March 13th to March 17th, 2023
Nanterre, March 20th, 2023
Disclosure of transactions in own shares
From March 13th to March 17th, 2023
Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from March 13th to March 17th, 2023:
I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market
Issuer’s name
Date of transaction
Identifying code of financial instrument
Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro
Market (MIC code)
VINCI
13-Mar-23
FR0000125486
44 886
105,8405
XPAR
VINCI
13-Mar-23
FR0000125486
25 718
105,8446
CEUX
VINCI
13-Mar-23
FR0000125486
4 506
105,9148
TQEX
VINCI
13-Mar-23
FR0000125486
4 890
105,8909
AQEU
VINCI
14-Mar-23
FR0000125486
20 000
106,6528
XPAR
VINCI
14-Mar-23
FR0000125486
10 325
106,6994
CEUX
VINCI
14-Mar-23
FR0000125486
4 785
106,6842
TQEX
VINCI
14-Mar-23
FR0000125486
4 890
106,6934
AQEU
VINCI
15-Mar-23
FR0000125486
50 557
103,9890
XPAR
VINCI
15-Mar-23
FR0000125486
26 662
103,6675
CEUX
VINCI
15-Mar-23
FR0000125486
4 547
103,6759
TQEX
VINCI
15-Mar-23
FR0000125486
4 785
103,6525
AQEU
VINCI
16-Mar-23
FR0000125486
27 387
103,4897
XPAR
VINCI
16-Mar-23
FR0000125486
10 955
103,8413
CEUX
VINCI
16-Mar-23
FR0000125486
4 527
103,8569
TQEX
VINCI
16-Mar-23
FR0000125486
4 518
103,8744
AQEU
VINCI
17-Mar-23
FR0000125486
40 861
102,8194
XPAR
VINCI
17-Mar-23
FR0000125486
14 987
102,6794
CEUX
VINCI
17-Mar-23
FR0000125486
4 621
103,0481
TQEX
VINCI
17-Mar-23
FR0000125486
4 531
103,0671
AQEU
TOTAL
318 938
104,4663
II - Details of transactions
In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm
______________________
