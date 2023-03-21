Disclosure of transactions in own shares From March 13th to March 17th, 2023

2 min read
Nanterre, March 20th, 2023

              

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From March 13th to March 17th, 2023

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from March 13th to March 17th, 2023:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name

Date of transaction

Identifying code of financial instrument

Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro

Market (MIC code)

VINCI

13-Mar-23

FR0000125486

44 886

105,8405

XPAR

VINCI

13-Mar-23

FR0000125486

25 718

105,8446

CEUX

VINCI

13-Mar-23

FR0000125486

4 506

105,9148

TQEX

VINCI

13-Mar-23

FR0000125486

4 890

105,8909

AQEU

VINCI

14-Mar-23

FR0000125486

20 000

106,6528

XPAR

VINCI

14-Mar-23

FR0000125486

10 325

106,6994

CEUX

VINCI

14-Mar-23

FR0000125486

4 785

106,6842

TQEX

VINCI

14-Mar-23

FR0000125486

4 890

106,6934

AQEU

VINCI

15-Mar-23

FR0000125486

50 557

103,9890

XPAR

VINCI

15-Mar-23

FR0000125486

26 662

103,6675

CEUX

VINCI

15-Mar-23

FR0000125486

4 547

103,6759

TQEX

VINCI

15-Mar-23

FR0000125486

4 785

103,6525

AQEU

VINCI

16-Mar-23

FR0000125486

27 387

103,4897

XPAR

VINCI

16-Mar-23

FR0000125486

10 955

103,8413

CEUX

VINCI

16-Mar-23

FR0000125486

4 527

103,8569

TQEX

VINCI

16-Mar-23

FR0000125486

4 518

103,8744

AQEU

VINCI

17-Mar-23

FR0000125486

40 861

102,8194

XPAR

VINCI

17-Mar-23

FR0000125486

14 987

102,6794

CEUX

VINCI

17-Mar-23

FR0000125486

4 621

103,0481

TQEX

VINCI

17-Mar-23

FR0000125486

4 531

103,0671

AQEU

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL

318 938

104,4663

 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

______________________

Attachment


