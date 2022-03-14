Disclosure of transactions in own shares from March 07th to March 10th, 2022

VINCI
·1 min read
VINCI
VINCI

Paris, March 14th, 2022

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From March 07th to March 10th, 2022

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 8, 2021 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from March 07th to March 10th, 2022 :

  1. Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name

Date of transaction

Identifying code of financial instrument

Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro

Market (MIC code)

VINCI

07/03/2022

FR0000125486

402064

83,9838

XPAR

VINCI

07/03/2022

FR0000125486

172344

84,1843

CEUX

VINCI

07/03/2022

FR0000125486

26630

84,1792

TQEX

VINCI

07/03/2022

FR0000125486

29333

84,2015

AQEU

VINCI

08/03/2022

FR0000125486

439399

84,9212

XPAR

VINCI

08/03/2022

FR0000125486

186823

84,9135

CEUX

VINCI

08/03/2022

FR0000125486

29551

84,9208

TQEX

VINCI

08/03/2022

FR0000125486

31681

84,9414

AQEU

VINCI

09/03/2022

FR0000125486

343245

89,3894

XPAR

VINCI

09/03/2022

FR0000125486

160101

89,3879

CEUX

VINCI

10/03/2022

FR0000125486

25030

88,2702

XPAR

TOTAL

1 846 201

85,8892

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website: https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

_______________________

Attachment


