Disclosure of transactions in own shares from March 07th to March 10th, 2022
Paris, March 14th, 2022
Disclosure of transactions in own shares
From March 07th to March 10th, 2022
Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 8, 2021 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from March 07th to March 10th, 2022 :
Aggregate presentation by day and by market
Issuer’s name
Date of transaction
Identifying code of financial instrument
Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro
Market (MIC code)
VINCI
07/03/2022
FR0000125486
402064
83,9838
XPAR
VINCI
07/03/2022
FR0000125486
172344
84,1843
CEUX
VINCI
07/03/2022
FR0000125486
26630
84,1792
TQEX
VINCI
07/03/2022
FR0000125486
29333
84,2015
AQEU
VINCI
08/03/2022
FR0000125486
439399
84,9212
XPAR
VINCI
08/03/2022
FR0000125486
186823
84,9135
CEUX
VINCI
08/03/2022
FR0000125486
29551
84,9208
TQEX
VINCI
08/03/2022
FR0000125486
31681
84,9414
AQEU
VINCI
09/03/2022
FR0000125486
343245
89,3894
XPAR
VINCI
09/03/2022
FR0000125486
160101
89,3879
CEUX
VINCI
10/03/2022
FR0000125486
25030
88,2702
XPAR
TOTAL
1 846 201
85,8892
II - Details of transactions
In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website: https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm
_______________________
Attachment