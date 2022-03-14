VINCI

Paris, March 14th, 2022

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From March 07th to March 10th, 2022

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 8, 2021 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from March 07th to March 10th, 2022 :

Aggregate presentation by day and by market





Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 07/03/2022 FR0000125486 402064 83,9838 XPAR VINCI 07/03/2022 FR0000125486 172344 84,1843 CEUX VINCI 07/03/2022 FR0000125486 26630 84,1792 TQEX VINCI 07/03/2022 FR0000125486 29333 84,2015 AQEU VINCI 08/03/2022 FR0000125486 439399 84,9212 XPAR VINCI 08/03/2022 FR0000125486 186823 84,9135 CEUX VINCI 08/03/2022 FR0000125486 29551 84,9208 TQEX VINCI 08/03/2022 FR0000125486 31681 84,9414 AQEU VINCI 09/03/2022 FR0000125486 343245 89,3894 XPAR VINCI 09/03/2022 FR0000125486 160101 89,3879 CEUX VINCI 10/03/2022 FR0000125486 25030 88,2702 XPAR TOTAL 1 846 201 85,8892

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website: https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

