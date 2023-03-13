Disclosure of transactions in own shares from March 06th to March 10th, 2023
Nanterre, March 13th, 2023
Disclosure of transactions in own shares
From March 06th to March 10th, 2023
Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from March 06th to March 10th, 2023:
I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market
Issuer’s name
Date of transaction
Identifying code of financial instrument
Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro
Market (MIC code)
VINCI
6-Mar-23
FR0000125486
9 396
109,0794
XPAR
VINCI
6-Mar-23
FR0000125486
9 389
109,2418
CEUX
VINCI
6-Mar-23
FR0000125486
5 611
109,2490
AQEU
VINCI
7-Mar-23
FR0000125486
25 000
108,5502
XPAR
VINCI
7-Mar-23
FR0000125486
14 463
108,6959
CEUX
VINCI
7-Mar-23
FR0000125486
4 894
108,6940
TQEX
VINCI
7-Mar-23
FR0000125486
5 643
108,7015
AQEU
VINCI
8-Mar-23
FR0000125486
12 586
108,7104
XPAR
VINCI
8-Mar-23
FR0000125486
17 357
108,7702
CEUX
VINCI
8-Mar-23
FR0000125486
4 835
108,7749
TQEX
VINCI
8-Mar-23
FR0000125486
5 222
108,7716
AQEU
VINCI
9-Mar-23
FR0000125486
20 355
108,3782
XPAR
VINCI
9-Mar-23
FR0000125486
9 815
108,3804
CEUX
VINCI
9-Mar-23
FR0000125486
4 708
108,3790
TQEX
VINCI
9-Mar-23
FR0000125486
5 122
108,3832
AQEU
VINCI
10-Mar-23
FR0000125486
20 000
107,8855
XPAR
VINCI
10-Mar-23
FR0000125486
10 511
107,8870
CEUX
VINCI
10-Mar-23
FR0000125486
4 511
107,8855
TQEX
VINCI
10-Mar-23
FR0000125486
4 978
107,8931
AQEU
TOTAL
194 396
108,5181
II - Details of transactions
In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm
