Disclosure of transactions in own shares from March 06th to March 10th, 2023

Nanterre, March 13th, 2023

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From March 06th to March 10th, 2023

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from March 06th to March 10th, 2023:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name

Date of transaction

Identifying code of financial instrument

Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro

Market (MIC code)

VINCI

6-Mar-23

FR0000125486

9 396

109,0794

XPAR

VINCI

6-Mar-23

FR0000125486

9 389

109,2418

CEUX

VINCI

6-Mar-23

FR0000125486

5 611

109,2490

AQEU

VINCI

7-Mar-23

FR0000125486

25 000

108,5502

XPAR

VINCI

7-Mar-23

FR0000125486

14 463

108,6959

CEUX

VINCI

7-Mar-23

FR0000125486

4 894

108,6940

TQEX

VINCI

7-Mar-23

FR0000125486

5 643

108,7015

AQEU

VINCI

8-Mar-23

FR0000125486

12 586

108,7104

XPAR

VINCI

8-Mar-23

FR0000125486

17 357

108,7702

CEUX

VINCI

8-Mar-23

FR0000125486

4 835

108,7749

TQEX

VINCI

8-Mar-23

FR0000125486

5 222

108,7716

AQEU

VINCI

9-Mar-23

FR0000125486

20 355

108,3782

XPAR

VINCI

9-Mar-23

FR0000125486

9 815

108,3804

CEUX

VINCI

9-Mar-23

FR0000125486

4 708

108,3790

TQEX

VINCI

9-Mar-23

FR0000125486

5 122

108,3832

AQEU

VINCI

10-Mar-23

FR0000125486

20 000

107,8855

XPAR

VINCI

10-Mar-23

FR0000125486

10 511

107,8870

CEUX

VINCI

10-Mar-23

FR0000125486

4 511

107,8855

TQEX

VINCI

10-Mar-23

FR0000125486

4 978

107,8931

AQEU

 

 

TOTAL

          194 396

108,5181

 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

______________________

Attachment


