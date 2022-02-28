Disclosure of transactions in own shares from February 21st to February 25th, 2022
Paris, February 28th, 2022
Disclosure of transactions in own shares
From February 21st to February 25th, 2022
Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 8, 2021 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from February 21st to February 25th, 2022 :
Aggregate presentation by day and by market
Issuer’s name
Date of transaction
Identifying code of financial instrument
Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro
Market (MIC code)
VINCI
21/02/2022
FR0000125486
55492
99,8037
XPAR
VINCI
21/02/2022
FR0000125486
29508
99,1838
CEUX
VINCI
22/02/2022
FR0000125486
68470
97,9414
XPAR
VINCI
22/02/2022
FR0000125486
32610
97,8808
CEUX
VINCI
22/02/2022
FR0000125486
5057
97,8924
TQEX
VINCI
22/02/2022
FR0000125486
5053
97,6485
AQEU
VINCI
23/02/2022
FR0000125486
35000
97,8567
XPAR
VINCI
23/02/2022
FR0000125486
25000
97,7510
CEUX
VINCI
24/02/2022
FR0000125486
137872
93,5586
XPAR
VINCI
24/02/2022
FR0000125486
59440
93,5000
CEUX
VINCI
24/02/2022
FR0000125486
10423
93,4883
TQEX
VINCI
24/02/2022
FR0000125486
10043
93,5399
AQEU
VINCI
25/02/2022
FR0000125486
146264
94,8571
XPAR
VINCI
25/02/2022
FR0000125486
61347
94,9986
CEUX
VINCI
25/02/2022
FR0000125486
10653
95,0039
TQEX
VINCI
25/02/2022
FR0000125486
10387
95,0101
AQEU
TOTAL
702 619
95,7728
II - Details of transactions
In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website: https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm
_______________________
Attachment