Disclosure of transactions in own shares from August 22th to August 26th, 2022

             Nanterre, August 29th, 2022

                                          

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From August 22th to August 26th, 2022

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from August 22th to August 26th, 2022 :

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name

Date of transaction

Identifying code of financial instrument

Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro

Market (MIC code)

VINCI

22/08/2022

FR0000125486

43 500

92,2723

XPAR

VINCI

23/08/2022

FR0000125486

35 013

92,4610

XPAR

VINCI

24/08/2022

FR0000125486

33 000

92,6048

XPAR

VINCI

25/08/2022

FR0000125486

15 372

93,8567

XPAR

VINCI

26/08/2022

FR0000125486

27 799

92,6884

XPAR

VINCI

26/08/2022

FR0000125486

4 329

92,1614

CEUX

VINCI

26/08/2022

FR0000125486

48

91,8900

TQEX

VINCI

26/08/2022

FR0000125486

824

91,9028

AQEU

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL

159 885

92,6019

 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

_______________________

