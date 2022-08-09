VINCI

Paris, August 08th, 2022

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From August 01st to August 05th, 2022

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from August 01st to August 05th, 2022 :

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 01/08/2022 FR0000125486 30 239 92,5953 XPAR VINCI 02/08/2022 FR0000125486 30 566 91,6041 XPAR VINCI 03/08/2022 FR0000125486 28 252 92,0264 XPAR VINCI 04/08/2022 FR0000125486 26 052 93,0100 XPAR VINCI 05/08/2022 FR0000125486 34 654 92,3402 XPAR TOTAL 149 763 92,2988

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

