Disclosure of transactions in own shares from August 01st to August 05th, 2022
Paris, August 08th, 2022
Disclosure of transactions in own shares
From August 01st to August 05th, 2022
Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from August 01st to August 05th, 2022 :
I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market
Issuer’s name
Date of transaction
Identifying code of financial instrument
Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro
Market (MIC code)
VINCI
01/08/2022
FR0000125486
30 239
92,5953
XPAR
VINCI
02/08/2022
FR0000125486
30 566
91,6041
XPAR
VINCI
03/08/2022
FR0000125486
28 252
92,0264
XPAR
VINCI
04/08/2022
FR0000125486
26 052
93,0100
XPAR
VINCI
05/08/2022
FR0000125486
34 654
92,3402
XPAR
TOTAL
149 763
92,2988
II - Details of transactions
In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm
