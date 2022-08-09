Disclosure of transactions in own shares from August 01st to August 05th, 2022

             Paris, August 08th, 2022

                                          

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From August 01st to August 05th, 2022

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from August 01st to August 05th, 2022 :

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name

Date of transaction

Identifying code of financial instrument

Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro

Market (MIC code)

VINCI

01/08/2022

FR0000125486

30 239

92,5953

XPAR

VINCI

02/08/2022

FR0000125486

30 566

91,6041

XPAR

VINCI

03/08/2022

FR0000125486

28 252

92,0264

XPAR

VINCI

04/08/2022

FR0000125486

26 052

93,0100

XPAR

VINCI

05/08/2022

FR0000125486

34 654

92,3402

XPAR

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL

149 763

92,2988

 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

_______________________

Attachment


