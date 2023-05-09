Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (1 to 5 May 2023)

Reuters

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (Reuters) -The new CEO at Suncor Energy Inc, Canada’s second-biggest oil producer that has been dogged by safety and operational problems, on Tuesday said he would look to cut costs, improve efficiency and simplify operations. “We need to get on with it,” CEO Rich Kruger, a former CEO of Exxon Mobil Corp unit Imperial Oil, said on his first call with analysts since he started in the role in April. The Calgary, Alberta-based company has had a string of worker fatalities at its oil sands sites in recent years, prompting the resignation of former CEO Mark Little in July.