Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (1 to 5 May 2023)

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : From 1 to 5 May 2023

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer name

Issuer Code

Transaction date

ISIN Code

Daily total volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average price of shares acquired

Platform

 

 

 

ISIN Code (ISO 6166)

 

 

MIC code (ISO 10383)

IPSOS

9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

2-May-23

FR0000073298

21 305

49,4608

XPAR

IPSOS

9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

2-May-23

FR0000073298

10 935

49,4177

DXE

IPSOS

9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

2-May-23

FR0000073298

1 200

49,5178

TQE

IPSOS

9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

2-May-23

FR0000073298

3 185

49,4469

AQE

IPSOS

9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

3-May-23

FR0000073298

20 651

49,1730

XPAR

IPSOS

9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

3-May-23

FR0000073298

11 199

49,1636

DXE

IPSOS

9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

3-May-23

FR0000073298

2 650

49,1083

TQE

IPSOS

9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

3-May-23

FR0000073298

4 000

49,0870

AQE

IPSOS

9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

4-May-23

FR0000073298

22 290

48,6958

XPAR

IPSOS

9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

4-May-23

FR0000073298

15 740

48,6472

DXE

IPSOS

9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

4-May-23

FR0000073298

2 790

48,7049

TQE

IPSOS

9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

4-May-23

FR0000073298

4 180

48,6521

AQE

IPSOS

9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

5-May-23

FR0000073298

10 000

49,0058

XPAR

IPSOS

9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

5-May-23

FR0000073298

8 000

48,9656

DXE

IPSOS

9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

5-May-23

FR0000073298

1 500

48,9859

TQE

IPSOS

9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

5-May-23

FR0000073298

2 000

48,9714

AQE

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Description of share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

