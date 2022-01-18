Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (10 january to 14 january 2022)
Disclosure of trading in own shares
under a share buyback programme
Period : From 10 to 14 January 2022
Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos
Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298
Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)
Issuer name
Issuer Code
Transaction date
ISIN Code
Daily total volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
Platform
ISIN code (ISO 6166)
MIC code (ISO 10383)
IPSOS
9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
10-Jan-22
FR0000073298
9 500
40,7456
XPAR
IPSOS
9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
10-Jan-22
FR0000073298
3 000
40,7531
DXE
IPSOS
9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
10-Jan-22
FR0000073298
264
40,7653
TQE
IPSOS
9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
10-Jan-22
FR0000073298
1 200
40,7668
AQE
IPSOS
9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
11-Jan-22
FR0000073298
6 576
41,2685
XPAR
IPSOS
9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
11-Jan-22
FR0000073298
2 706
41,2657
DXE
IPSOS
9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
11-Jan-22
FR0000073298
258
41,3209
TQE
IPSOS
9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
11-Jan-22
FR0000073298
1 142
41,2687
AQE
IPSOS
9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
12-Jan-22
FR0000073298
9 211
42,0571
XPAR
IPSOS
9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
12-Jan-22
FR0000073298
3 126
42,0822
DXE
IPSOS
9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
12-Jan-22
FR0000073298
271
42,0734
TQE
IPSOS
9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
12-Jan-22
FR0000073298
1 050
42,0763
AQE
IPSOS
9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
13-Jan-22
FR0000073298
8 959
42,5870
XPAR
IPSOS
9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
13-Jan-22
FR0000073298
3 953
42,6097
DXE
IPSOS
9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
13-Jan-22
FR0000073298
300
42,6445
TQE
IPSOS
9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
13-Jan-22
FR0000073298
700
42,6234
AQE
IPSOS
9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
14-Jan-22
FR0000073298
8 500
42,4775
XPAR
IPSOS
9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
14-Jan-22
FR0000073298
3 500
42,6212
DXE
IPSOS
9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
14-Jan-22
FR0000073298
300
42,5218
TQE
Detailed presentation by transaction:
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: "Description of share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.
2022 01 18_Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (10 january to 14 january 2022)