Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (10 january to 14 january 2022)

IPSOS
·2 min read

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : From 10 to 14 January 2022

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer name

Issuer Code

Transaction date

ISIN Code

Daily total volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average price of shares acquired

Platform

ISIN code (ISO 6166)

MIC code (ISO 10383)

IPSOS

9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

10-Jan-22

FR0000073298

9 500

40,7456

XPAR

IPSOS

9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

10-Jan-22

FR0000073298

3 000

40,7531

DXE

IPSOS

9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

10-Jan-22

FR0000073298

264

40,7653

TQE

IPSOS

9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

10-Jan-22

FR0000073298

1 200

40,7668

AQE

IPSOS

9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

11-Jan-22

FR0000073298

6 576

41,2685

XPAR

IPSOS

9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

11-Jan-22

FR0000073298

2 706

41,2657

DXE

IPSOS

9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

11-Jan-22

FR0000073298

258

41,3209

TQE

IPSOS

9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

11-Jan-22

FR0000073298

1 142

41,2687

AQE

IPSOS

9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

12-Jan-22

FR0000073298

9 211

42,0571

XPAR

IPSOS

9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

12-Jan-22

FR0000073298

3 126

42,0822

DXE

IPSOS

9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

12-Jan-22

FR0000073298

271

42,0734

TQE

IPSOS

9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

12-Jan-22

FR0000073298

1 050

42,0763

AQE

IPSOS

9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

13-Jan-22

FR0000073298

8 959

42,5870

XPAR

IPSOS

9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

13-Jan-22

FR0000073298

3 953

42,6097

DXE

IPSOS

9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

13-Jan-22

FR0000073298

300

42,6445

TQE

IPSOS

9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

13-Jan-22

FR0000073298

700

42,6234

AQE

IPSOS

9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

14-Jan-22

FR0000073298

8 500

42,4775

XPAR

IPSOS

9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

14-Jan-22

FR0000073298

3 500

42,6212

DXE

IPSOS

9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

14-Jan-22

FR0000073298

300

42,5218

TQE

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: "Description of share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

