Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (3 April 2023)

IPSOS
·1 min read
IPSOS
IPSOS

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

03 April 2023

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer name

Issuer Code

Transaction date

ISIN Code

Daily total volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average price of shares acquired

Platform

 

 

 

ISIN Code (ISO 6166)

 

 

MIC code (ISO 10383)

IPSOS

9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

3-April-23

FR0000073298

10 908

57,0754

XPAR

IPSOS

9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

3-April-23

FR0000073298

6 871

57,0556

DXE

IPSOS

9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

3-April-23

FR0000073298

1 500

57,0271

TQE

IPSOS

9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

3-April-23

FR0000073298

1 500

57,0330

AQE

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: "Description of share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

Attachment