Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (3 April 2023)
Disclosure of trading in own shares
under a share buyback programme
03 April 2023
Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos
Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298
Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)
Issuer name
Issuer Code
Transaction date
ISIN Code
Daily total volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
Platform
ISIN Code (ISO 6166)
MIC code (ISO 10383)
IPSOS
9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
3-April-23
FR0000073298
10 908
57,0754
XPAR
IPSOS
9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
3-April-23
FR0000073298
6 871
57,0556
DXE
IPSOS
9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
3-April-23
FR0000073298
1 500
57,0271
TQE
IPSOS
9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
3-April-23
FR0000073298
1 500
57,0330
AQE
Detailed presentation by transaction:
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: "Description of share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.
Attachment