Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme - Period : From 16 to 17 May 2022
23 May 2022
Disclosure of trading in own shares
under a share buyback programme
Period : From 16 to 17 May 2022
Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos
Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298
Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)
Issuer name
Issuer Code
Transaction date
ISIN Code
Daily total volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
Platform
ISIN code (ISO 6166)
MIC code (ISO 10383)
IPSOS
9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
16-May-22
FR0000073298
11 655
44,6590
XPAR
IPSOS
9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
16-May-22
FR0000073298
6 250
44,6167
DXE
IPSOS
9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
16-May-22
FR0000073298
900
44,2000
TQE
IPSOS
9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
16-May-22
FR0000073298
2 000
44,6897
AQE
IPSOS
9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
17-May-22
FR0000073298
10 245
45,3709
XPAR
IPSOS
9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
17-May-22
FR0000073298
6 000
45,3653
DXE
IPSOS
9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
17-May-22
FR0000073298
950
45,4852
TQE
IPSOS
9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
17-May-22
FR0000073298
2 000
45,4323
AQE
Detailed presentation by transaction:
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: "Description of share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.
