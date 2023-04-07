Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
FROM APRIL  3 TO APRIL 7, 2023


In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from April 3 to April 7, 2023.

Name of Issuer

Identification code of the Issuer

Day of the transaction

Identification code of the financial instrument

Total daily volume (quantity of shares)

Average Weighted daily acquisition price

Identification code of the Market

REXEL

969500N6AVPA51648T62

03/04/2023

FR0010451203

33 200

21,9402

XPAR

REXEL

969500N6AVPA51648T62

04/04/2023

FR0010451203

32 000

21,8951

XPAR

REXEL

969500N6AVPA51648T62

05/04/2023

FR0010451203

73 000

20,1917

XPAR

REXEL

969500N6AVPA51648T62

05/04/2023

FR0010451203

26 000

20,0639

CEUX

REXEL

969500N6AVPA51648T62

05/04/2023

FR0010451203

10 000

20,0691

TQEX

REXEL

969500N6AVPA51648T62

06/04/2023

FR0010451203

58 000

19,6482

XPAR

REXEL

969500N6AVPA51648T62

06/04/2023

FR0010451203

33 000

19,5618

CEUX

REXEL

969500N6AVPA51648T62

06/04/2023

FR0010451203

10 000

19,5759

TQEX

REXEL

969500N6AVPA51648T62

06/04/2023

FR0010451203

10 000

19,5121

AQEU

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL

285 200

20,3416

 

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

 

