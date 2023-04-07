Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares
RELEASE
DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
FROM APRIL 3 TO APRIL 7, 2023
In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from April 3 to April 7, 2023.
Name of Issuer
Identification code of the Issuer
Day of the transaction
Identification code of the financial instrument
Total daily volume (quantity of shares)
Average Weighted daily acquisition price
Identification code of the Market
REXEL
969500N6AVPA51648T62
03/04/2023
FR0010451203
33 200
21,9402
XPAR
REXEL
969500N6AVPA51648T62
04/04/2023
FR0010451203
32 000
21,8951
XPAR
REXEL
969500N6AVPA51648T62
05/04/2023
FR0010451203
73 000
20,1917
XPAR
REXEL
969500N6AVPA51648T62
05/04/2023
FR0010451203
26 000
20,0639
CEUX
REXEL
969500N6AVPA51648T62
05/04/2023
FR0010451203
10 000
20,0691
TQEX
REXEL
969500N6AVPA51648T62
06/04/2023
FR0010451203
58 000
19,6482
XPAR
REXEL
969500N6AVPA51648T62
06/04/2023
FR0010451203
33 000
19,5618
CEUX
REXEL
969500N6AVPA51648T62
06/04/2023
FR0010451203
10 000
19,5759
TQEX
REXEL
969500N6AVPA51648T62
06/04/2023
FR0010451203
10 000
19,5121
AQEU
TOTAL
285 200
20,3416
The detailed reporting is available:
- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/
