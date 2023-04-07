REXEL

RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM APRIL 3 TO APRIL 7, 2023



In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from April 3 to April 7, 2023.

Name of Issuer Identification code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identification code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (quantity of shares) Average Weighted daily acquisition price Identification code of the Market REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 03/04/2023 FR0010451203 33 200 21,9402 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 04/04/2023 FR0010451203 32 000 21,8951 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 05/04/2023 FR0010451203 73 000 20,1917 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 05/04/2023 FR0010451203 26 000 20,0639 CEUX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 05/04/2023 FR0010451203 10 000 20,0691 TQEX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 06/04/2023 FR0010451203 58 000 19,6482 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 06/04/2023 FR0010451203 33 000 19,5618 CEUX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 06/04/2023 FR0010451203 10 000 19,5759 TQEX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 06/04/2023 FR0010451203 10 000 19,5121 AQEU TOTAL 285 200 20,3416

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section

- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

