'Disclosure' Takes a Closer Look at Hollywood's Portrayal of the Transgender Community

June marks Pride Month — a time to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and acknowledge the long, ongoing fight for equal justice and opportunity. In honor of Pride this year, Netflix debuted the original documentary Disclosure, which shines light on Hollywood's portrayal of transgender people.

What is Disclosure about?

First shown at the Sundance Film Festival, director Sam Feder invites viewers to take a closer look at the history of transgender representation in film and television. More specifically, the film aims to show the connection between trans representation on screen, society's beliefs, and the reality of trans lives.

Per the film's official page: "Disclosure shows audiences that decades-old stereotypes, memes, and tropes in the media both form and reflect our understanding of trans issues. They have shaped the cultural narrative about transgender people, and inform everything from dating and domestic violence, to school policy and national legislation. Since 80% of the population have never met a transgender person, all they know is rooted in media depictions, which are predominantly problematic and have rarely included participation by actual trans people. Disclosure is aimed at that 80%."

Who is involved with Disclosure?

A number of famous Hollywood stars share their personal commentary on iconic moments from movies like A Florida Enchantment, Dog Day Afternoon, The Crying Game, and Boys Don’t Cry in Disclosure. In addition, pop culture shows — like The Jeffersons, The L Word, and Pose — are also mentioned.

How can I watch and stream Disclosure?

Disclosure is available to watch on Netflix. You can head over to the Netflix website to start streaming the documentary right away. If you’re on the go, you can also watch it via iPhone or Android apps.

