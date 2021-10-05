Disclosure of the Number of Shares Forming the Capital and of the Total Number of Voting Rights as of 30 September 2021

French public limited company (société anonyme)
with a share capital of €1,495,905,940.00
Registered office : 1, cours Ferdinand de Lesseps
92500 Rueil-Malmaison – France
552 037 806 RCS Nanterre
DISCLOSURE
OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL
AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS
AS OF 30 SEPTEMBER 2021

Total number of shares

598,362,376

Theoretical number of voting rights
(including treasury stock)

598,362,376

Number of voting rights (excluding treasury stock)

574,292,287

This disclosure is on VINCI web site www.vinci.com
(section investors/financial information/regulatory information/7. monthly information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares that make up the company’s capital).

