French public limited company (société anonyme)
with a share capital of €1,495,905,940.00
Registered office : 1, cours Ferdinand de Lesseps
92500 Rueil-Malmaison – France
552 037 806 RCS Nanterre
DISCLOSURE
OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL
AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS
AS OF 30 SEPTEMBER 2021
Total number of shares
598,362,376
Theoretical number of voting rights
598,362,376
Number of voting rights (excluding treasury stock)
574,292,287
