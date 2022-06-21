Disclosure of the number of shares forming the capital and of the number of voting rights as of 31 05 2022

DECLARATION DU NOMBRE D’ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL
ET DU NOMBRE TOTAL DE DROITS DE VOTE AU 31 MAI 2022

Article L. 233-8-II du Code de Commerce
Article 223-16 du Règlement général de l’AMF

Nombre d’actions composant le capital social

224 338 539

Nombre de droits de vote théoriques

267 832 752

Nombre de droits de vote exerçables

267 763 724

Cette déclaration est en ligne sur le site internet d’Elis www.elis.com

DISCLOSURE OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL
AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AS OF 31 MAY 2022

Total number of shares

224,338,539

Theoretical number of voting rights

267,832,752

Number of exercisable voting rights

267,763,724

This disclosure is on Elis web site www.elis.com

Contacts

Nicolas Buron, Investor Relations Director - Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

