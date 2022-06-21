Disclosure of the number of shares forming the capital and of the number of voting rights as of 31 05 2022

Elis

DECLARATION DU NOMBRE D’ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL

ET DU NOMBRE TOTAL DE DROITS DE VOTE AU 31 MAI 2022

Article L. 233-8-II du Code de Commerce

Article 223-16 du Règlement général de l’AMF

Nombre d’actions composant le capital social 224 338 539 Nombre de droits de vote théoriques 267 832 752 Nombre de droits de vote exerçables 267 763 724

Cette déclaration est en ligne sur le site internet d’Elis www.elis.com

DISCLOSURE OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL

AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AS OF 31 MAY 2022

Total number of shares 224,338,539 Theoretical number of voting rights 267,832,752 Number of exercisable voting rights 267,763,724

This disclosure is on Elis web site www.elis.com

Contacts

Nicolas Buron, Investor Relations Director - Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

