Disclosure of the number of shares forming the capital and of the number of voting rights as of 31 05 2022
DECLARATION DU NOMBRE D’ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL
ET DU NOMBRE TOTAL DE DROITS DE VOTE AU 31 MAI 2022
Article L. 233-8-II du Code de Commerce
Article 223-16 du Règlement général de l’AMF
Nombre d’actions composant le capital social
224 338 539
Nombre de droits de vote théoriques
267 832 752
Nombre de droits de vote exerçables
267 763 724
Cette déclaration est en ligne sur le site internet d’Elis www.elis.com
DISCLOSURE OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL
AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AS OF 31 MAY 2022
Total number of shares
224,338,539
Theoretical number of voting rights
267,832,752
Number of exercisable voting rights
267,763,724
This disclosure is on Elis web site www.elis.com
