Disclosure of the number of shares forming the capital and the number of voting rights as of 31 10 2020

DECLARATION DU NOMBRE D’ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL
ET DU NOMBRE TOTAL DE DROITS DE VOTE AU 31 OCTOBRE 2020

Article L. 233-8-II du Code de Commerce
Article 223-16 du Règlement général de l’AMF

Nombre d’actions composant le capital social

221 807 226

Nombre de droits de vote théoriques

259 188 973

Nombre de droits de vote exerçables

258 967 322

Cette déclaration est en ligne sur le site internet d’Elis www.elis.com

DISCLOSURE OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL
AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AS OF 31 OCTOBER 2020

Total number of shares

221,807,226

Theoretical number of voting rights

259,188,973

Number of exercisable voting rights

258,967,322

This disclosure is on Elis web site www.elis.com

Contacts

Nicolas Buron, Investor Relations Director - Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

