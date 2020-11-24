Disclosure of the number of shares forming the capital and the number of voting rights as of 31 10 2020

DECLARATION DU NOMBRE D’ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL

ET DU NOMBRE TOTAL DE DROITS DE VOTE AU 31 OCTOBRE 2020

Article L. 233-8-II du Code de Commerce

Article 223-16 du Règlement général de l’AMF

Nombre d’actions composant le capital social 221 807 226 Nombre de droits de vote théoriques 259 188 973 Nombre de droits de vote exerçables 258 967 322

Cette déclaration est en ligne sur le site internet d’Elis www.elis.com

DISCLOSURE OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL

AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AS OF 31 OCTOBER 2020

Total number of shares 221,807,226 Theoretical number of voting rights 259,188,973 Number of exercisable voting rights 258,967,322

This disclosure is on Elis web site www.elis.com

Contacts

Nicolas Buron, Investor Relations Director - Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Attachment



