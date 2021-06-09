Disclosure of the number of shares forming the capital and the number of voting rights as of 31 05 2021

Elis
DECLARATION DU NOMBRE D’ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL
ET DU NOMBRE TOTAL DE DROITS DE VOTE AU 31 MAI 2021

Article L. 233-8-II du Code de Commerce
Article 223-16 du Règlement général de l’AMF

Nombre d’actions composant le capital social

223 008 066

Nombre de droits de vote théoriques

266 293 493

Nombre de droits de vote exerçables

266 147 479

Cette déclaration est en ligne sur le site internet d’Elis www.elis.com

DISCLOSURE OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL
AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AS OF 31 MAY 2021

Total number of shares

223,008,066

Theoretical number of voting rights

266,293,493

Number of exercisable voting rights

266,147,479

This disclosure is on Elis web site www.elis.com

Contacts

Nicolas Buron, Investor Relations Director - Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

