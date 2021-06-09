Disclosure of the number of shares forming the capital and the number of voting rights as of 31 05 2021

DECLARATION DU NOMBRE D’ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL

ET DU NOMBRE TOTAL DE DROITS DE VOTE AU 31 MAI 2021

Article L. 233-8-II du Code de Commerce

Article 223-16 du Règlement général de l’AMF

Nombre d’actions composant le capital social 223 008 066 Nombre de droits de vote théoriques 266 293 493 Nombre de droits de vote exerçables 266 147 479

Cette déclaration est en ligne sur le site internet d’Elis www.elis.com

DISCLOSURE OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL

AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AS OF 31 MAY 2021

Total number of shares 223,008,066 Theoretical number of voting rights 266,293,493 Number of exercisable voting rights 266,147,479

This disclosure is on Elis web site www.elis.com

Contacts

Nicolas Buron, Investor Relations Director - Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

