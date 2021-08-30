Disclosure of the number of shares forming the capital and the number of voting rights as of 31 07 2021
DECLARATION DU NOMBRE D’ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL
ET DU NOMBRE TOTAL DE DROITS DE VOTE AU 31 JUILLET 2021
Article L. 233-8-II du Code de Commerce
Article 223-16 du Règlement général de l’AMF
Nombre d’actions composant le capital social
224 069 369
Nombre de droits de vote théoriques
268 184 471
Nombre de droits de vote exerçables
268 059 862
Cette déclaration est en ligne sur le site internet d’Elis www.elis.com
DISCLOSURE OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL
AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AS OF 31 JULY 2021
Total number of shares
224,069,369
Theoretical number of voting rights
268 184 471
Number of exercisable voting rights
268,059,862
This disclosure is on Elis web site www.elis.com
Contacts
Nicolas Buron, Investor Relations Director - Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com
