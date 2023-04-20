Disclosure of the number of shares forming the capital and of the number of voting rights as of 31 03 2023

DECLARATION DU NOMBRE D’ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL
ET DU NOMBRE TOTAL DE DROITS DE VOTE AU 31 MARS 2023

Article L. 233-8-II du Code de Commerce
Article 223-16 du Règlement général de l’AMF

Nombre d’actions composant le capital social

230 723 417

Nombre de droits de vote théoriques

274 471 285

Nombre de droits de vote exerçables

274 375 169

Cette déclaration est en ligne sur le site internet d’Elis www.elis.com

DISCLOSURE OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL
AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AS OF 31 MARCH 2023

Total number of shares

230,723,417

Theoretical number of voting rights

274,471,285

Number of exercisable voting rights

274,375,169

This disclosure is on Elis web site www.elis.com

Contacts

Nicolas Buron, Investor Relations Director - Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

 

