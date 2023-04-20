Disclosure of the number of shares forming the capital and of the number of voting rights as of 31 03 2023

Storyful

Berlin-based artist and photographer Boris Eldagsen rejected a top prize from the Sony World Photography Awards (SWPA) on April 13 after the judges chose an AI-generated image he submitted as the winner.In a statement, Eldagsen said he “applied as a cheeky monkey to find out if the competitions are prepared for AI images to enter” and sent an image of two women for consideration in the “open competition/creative category,” calling the work ‘PSEUDOMNESIA | The Electrician.’“They are not,” he continued. “We, the photo world, need an open discussion. A discussion about what we want to consider photography and what not,” he said.This video shows several versions of the image that Eldagsen said he had created between September and January. The version he submitted to the competition appears last.“How many of you knew or suspected that it was AI generated? Something about this doesn’t feel right, does it?” Eldagsen said in his statement. “AI images and photography should not compete with each other in an award like this. They are different entities. AI is not photography. Therefore I will not accept the award,” he said.A spokesperson for the World Photography Organisation, part of the art events company Creo, told BBC News that prior to being given the award, Eldagsen said the image was a “co-creation” using AI.“As such, following our correspondence with Boris and the warranties he provided, we felt that his entry fulfilled the criteria for this category, and we were supportive of his participation,” said the spokesperson. “As he has now decided to decline his award, we have suspended our activities with him and in keeping with his wishes have removed him from the competition,” they said.Eldagsen was critical of the organization’s response, accusing them of “pretending” that they knew the picture was AI-generated when they announced him as the winner. “Even the title could give you a hint as it means ‘fake memory,’” Eldagsen wrote in his statement.Eldagsen also said he had extended offers to SWPA to take part in discussions on the “relationship between AI and photography,” but became frustrated when they did not engage with him for several weeks. Credit: Boris Eldagsen via Storyful