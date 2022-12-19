Fagron NV

Regulated information

Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 19 December 2022 – 7:30AM CET

Disclosure of notifications received from Active Ownership Corporation S.à r.l. and from AOC Pharma S.à r.l.

Pursuant to the Belgian law of 2 May 2007 regarding the disclosure of major shareholdings in listed companies, Fagron received notifications from Active Ownership Corporation S.à r.l. and AOC Pharma S.à r.l.

Notification Active Ownership Corporation S.à r.l.

On 15 December 2022, Fagron received a notification that the shareholding of Active Ownership Corporation S.à r.l. crossed the disclosure threshold of 3% on 12 December 2022 as the result of the disposal of voting securities or voting rights and the downward crossing of the lowest disclosure threshold.

The notification is made by a ‘parent undertaking or a controlling person’.

On 12 December 2022, Active Ownership Corporation S.à r.l. held a total of 0 voting rights.

Based on the denominator of 72,992,654 (total number of voting rights), Active Ownership Corporation S.à r.l. held 0% of the total number of voting rights on 12 December 2022.

Active Ownership Corporation S.à r.l. is jointly controlled by two shareholders, Active Ownership Advisors GmbH and Active Ownership Investments Ltd. Active Ownership Advisors GmbH is controlled by Florian Schuhbauer. Active Ownership Investments Ltd. is controlled by Active Ownership LP, which is controlled by Active Ownership Management Ltd, which is controlled by Klaus Röhrig.

On 1 October 2019, an agreement was concluded by Active Ownership Fund SICAV-FIS SCS regarding the appointment of Active Ownership Corporation S.à r.l. as AIFM (alternative investment fund manager) for Active Ownership Fund SICAV-FIS SCS. Pursuant to this agreement and appointment Active Ownership Corporation S.à r.l will exercise the voting rights with respect to shares held by Active Ownership Fund SICAV-FIS SCS.

Active Ownership Corporation S.à r.l. is an alternative investment fund manager, which can exercise the voting rights at its discretion in the absence of specific instructions.

The notification of Active Ownership Corporation S.à r.l. can be viewed via this link.

Notification AOC Pharma S.à r.l.

On 15 December 2022, Fagron received a notification that the shareholding of AOC Pharma S.à r.l. crossed the disclosure threshold of 5% on 12 December 2022 as the result of the acquisition of voting securities or voting rights.

The notification is made by a ‘parent undertaking or a controlling person’.

On 12 December 2022, AOC Pharma S.à r.l. held a total of 6,377,392 voting rights.

Based on the denominator of 72,992,654 (total number of voting rights), AOC Pharma S.à r.l. held 8.74% of the total number of voting rights on 12 December 2022.

AOC Pharma S.à r.l. is controlled by Active Ownership Fund SICAV-FIS SCS. Active Ownership Capital S.à r.l. is the general partner of Active Ownership Fund SICAV-FIS SCS. On 1 October 2019, an agreement was concluded by Active Ownership Fund SICAV-FIS SCS regarding the appointment of Active Ownership Corporation S.à r.l. as AIFM (alternative investment fund manager) for Active Ownership Fund SICAV-FIS SCS. Pursuant to this agreement and appointment Active Ownership Corporation S.à r.l will exercise the voting rights with respect to shares held by Active Ownership Fund SICAV-FIS SCS. Active Ownership Corporation S.à r.l. and Active Ownership Capital S.à r.l. are both jointly controlled by two shareholders, Active Ownership Advisors GmbH and Active Ownership Investments Ltd. Active Ownership Advisors GmbH is controlled by Florian Schuhbauer. Active Ownership Investments Ltd. is controlled by Active Ownership LP, which is controlled by Active Ownership Management Ltd, which is controlled by Klaus Röhrig.

The notification of Active Ownership Corporation S.à r.l. can be viewed via this link.

