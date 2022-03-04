Disclosure of managers’ and closely related parties’ transactions with shares and/or linked financial instruments in North Media A/S
Company announcement No 13-2022
4 March 2022
Pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (as amended) persons discharging managerial responsibilities in North Media A/S and/or persons closely related with them must notify the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority and notify North Media A/S of transactions related to shares and/or linked financial instruments in North Media A/S.
North Media A/S hereby makes public pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (as amended) the following information received from persons discharging managerial responsibilities in North Media A/S and/or persons closely related with them (see attached).
The transaction pertains to exercise of stock options:
Name
Holdings before transaction, no. of shares
Transaction, no. of shares
Holdings after transaction, no. of shares
Henrik Løvig Jensen (acquisition)
24,755
20,000
44,755
For further information
Kåre Wigh, Group Executive Director & CFO, mobile +45 25 65 21 45
This document is an unofficial translation of the Danish original. In the event of any inconsistencies, the Danish version shall apply.
Attachment