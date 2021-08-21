Disclosure of managers’ and closely related parties’ transactions with shares in North Media A/S
Company announcement No 20-2021
21 August 2021
Pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (as amended) persons discharging managerial responsibilities in North Media A/S and/or persons closely related with them must notify the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority and notify North Media A/S of transactions related to shares in North Media A/S.
North Media A/S hereby makes public pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (as amended) the following information received from persons discharging managerial responsibilities in North Media A/S and/or persons closely related with them (see attached).
The transactions are:
Name
Holdings before transaction,
Transaction,
Holdings after transaction,
Mads Dahl Møberg Andersen
43,385
10,500
32,885
For further information
Kåre Wigh, Group Executive Director & CFO, mobile +45 25 65 21 45.
