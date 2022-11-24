24 November 2022

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc

Disclosure of New Directorship

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (the “Company”) announces that, with effect from 1 December 2022, Angela Henderson, an independent non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed as an independent non-executive director of Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc.

For further information, please contact:

JTC (UK) Limited

Susan Fadil

Uloma Adighibe HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com

+44 203 893 1005

+44 207 409 0181

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31



