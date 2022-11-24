Disclosure of New Directorship
24 November 2022
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc
Disclosure of New Directorship
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (the “Company”) announces that, with effect from 1 December 2022, Angela Henderson, an independent non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed as an independent non-executive director of Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc.
For further information, please contact:
JTC (UK) Limited
HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com
LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31