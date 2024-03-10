Disciplined Tottenham blow away 10-man Aston Villa after John McGinn red card

Timo Werner rounded off the scoring for Spurs with a late fourth goal - Reuters/David Klein

In such a potentially pivotal encounter in the fight for Champion League qualification, there was a typically “Spursy” performance but it came from Aston Villa.

Ange Postecoglou has been determined to rid Tottenham of that unwanted tag, after years of underachievement, and his team have opened up the battle for the top-four with a commanding victory.

Villa endured an excruciating afternoon, with Unai Emery’s tactical approach likely to come under scrutiny while they face the prospect of being without captain John McGinn for three matches after he was sent off in the second half.

Emery cannot have seen this one coming and it was the hosts who delivered their own version of a “Spursy” - which can best be explained as a team displaying fragility at a time of great expectation.

Tottenham have cut the gap on Villa to just two points after a thoroughly disciplined display, with goals from James Maddison, Brennan Johnson, Son Heung-Min and Timo Werner.

Thousands of Villa fans had left long before the final whistle.

Aston Villa 0 Tottenham 4: How match happened

03:13 PM GMT

Maddison on the Spurs win

It feels as big as any other three points but we knew there would be a lot on today’s game just because of the nature of the league table. [I’m] really happy, you see the celebrations because we work all week. We had a game plan and we came away with three points with a convincing win. It’s a common theme in our game, we score a lot of goals late on. The message was to keep doing the same thing because they won’t be able to keep up.

Tottenham Hotspur's James Maddison celebrates scoring their first goal

03:10 PM GMT

Huge swing on the goal difference

An eight-goal swing means Spurs’ goal difference is now +20 to Villa’s +18.

Tottenham have a brutal April, but Villa also play the league’s top three. Spurs play Arsenal and City at home, while Villa go to the Emirates and Etihad, which could be telling.

03:05 PM GMT

Was McGinn’s challenge a straight red?

Some of the different perspectives are expressed here. I suspect this is one that will divide opinion.

Aston Villa's John McGinn (centre) is confronted by Tottenham Hotspur players after his challenge on Tottenham Hotspur's Destiny Udogie

02:59 PM GMT

FT: Aston Villa 0 Tottenham 4

Spurs seize the initiative in the battle for Champions League football, and record their biggest Premier League win under Postecoglou.

The first half was pretty drab, but Spurs were the only team trying to play positive, proactive football and eventually they were rewarded. Villa were set up incredibly negatively, a tactic which goes out of the window if you concede first.

Once John McGinn was sent off, the contest was over, but Spurs added gloss with those late goals.

02:55 PM GMT

97 minutes: Aston Villa 0 Tottenham 4

More big cheers from the Spurs fans, but this time because Bentancur has fouled Matty Cash. Carlos blocks off Son, VAR checks for an elbow, but nothing doing.

02:53 PM GMT

GOOOAAALL! Werner makes it four

What a result this is for Spurs. You do not get any extra points, but they have done some real damage to their main rivals for Champions League football. Bentancur made a run down the left, waited for support from Son, and he cut the ball back for Werner to guide a shot into the side-netting first time. Party time in the away end, the drinks will be flowing on the train back south.

02:50 PM GMT

93 minutes: Aston Villa 0 Tottenham 3

Son with another shot from a tight angle, but an easy save for Martinez. There is time for Spurs to inflict further pain on Villa and score another one or two here.

02:49 PM GMT

GOOOOAAALL! Son gets his goal

One of Son’s quieter days overall, but his finishing is a match for anyone. All too easy for Spurs against tired Villa legs, but Kulusevski played a one-two down the right before picking out Son around the penalty spot, and he slammed home with right foot first time.

There are 10 minutes of stoppage time for Villa to endure.

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min scores their third goal

02:47 PM GMT

90 minutes: Aston Villa 0 Tottenham 2

Hojbjerg with a lovely dragback to turn away from Luiz and find Son in space on the right. His cross falls for Kulusevski to strike, but his shot is deflected wide for a Spurs corner.

02:45 PM GMT

87 minutes: Aston Villa 0 Tottenham 2

This has been one of Villa’s better spells, and there was a scare for Spurs after Vicario spilled a high ball. Hojbjerg and Werner have replaced Maddison and Johnson.

02:42 PM GMT

84 minutes: Aston Villa 0 Tottenham 2

Decent save from Vicario to deny Zaniolo at the back post, but Villa have a third corner in quick succession. That is Villa’s first shot on target. Vicario stays down and receives treatment after the Villa player landed on him.

Both teams ready changes: Hojbjerg and Werner for Spurs, and Diego Carlos for Villa.

02:40 PM GMT

83 minutes: Aston Villa 0 Tottenham 2

“See the Tottenham and f--- off home” is the chant from the away fans. Villa still holding a high-ish line with 10 men, but Spurs are content to just keep possession rather than push too hard for the third.

Villa do now have a corner after Romero turns behind a Diaby cross.

02:37 PM GMT

79 minutes: Aston Villa 0 Tottenham 2

Spurs enjoy some keep-ball in the Villa half, showing some maturity to just control the game rather than allowing things to get stretches. Crunching challenge from Romero on the halfway line. Tottenham cruising and the Villa fans restless.

02:34 PM GMT

76 minutes: Aston Villa 0 Tottenham 2

Villa have a corner after Dragusin blocks a cross with a delicate area, but Luiz’s delivery was desperately poor. Zaniolo then defends well up against Kulusevski to halt Spurs on the counter-attack.

02:31 PM GMT

73 minutes: Aston Villa 0 Tottenham 2

Spurs playing with their food around the Villa box after winning the ball high. Strange to say in a very accomplished Spurs performance but Son has been shy of his brilliant best, even if he has an assist for the second. Diaby with an improbable shot, cutting inside, and Spurs block.

02:27 PM GMT

70 minutes: Aston Villa 0 Tottenham 2

Speaking of bad challenges, Bentancur is on to face Villa. Sarr comes off after a very good day’s work. Play is stopped with Brennan Johnson down after taking a knock.

02:24 PM GMT

RED CARD! McGinn shown a straight red for challenge on Udogie

The Villa midfielder chopped Udogie down with a fair amount of force, and had no intention to play the ball, but is that really enough for a straight red? It feels in the territory of orange. Nasty challenge, but more often that not that gets a yellow I think. Many will argue it’s the type of tackle that should be a red. McGinn lost his head.

Referee Chris Kavanagh shows a red card to Aston Villa's Scottish midfielder #07 John McGinn

Aston Villa's John McGinn with manager Unai Emery and Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou before

02:22 PM GMT

64 minutes: Aston Villa 0 Tottenham 2

That was a decent chance for Villa with McGinn getting to the byline, but Porro tracked the run of Zaniolo to clear. Then there is a fracas involving both sets of players and the benches following a McGinn tackle on Udogie.

Aston Villa's John McGinn clashes with Tottenham Hotspur's Brennan Johnson before being shown a red card

02:20 PM GMT

63 minutes: Aston Villa 0 Tottenham 2

Villa get a taste of their own medicine with Spurs pushing up to catch Diaby offside. Sarr has been very good in the Spurs midfield today, covering so much ground and tidy with his use of the ball. It was Sarr’s assist which cut this game open.

02:19 PM GMT

60 minutes: Aston Villa 0 Tottenham 2

Spurs playing with a bit of a strut now and win a corner which is cleared. Then Dragusin is booked for stopping McGinn from taking a quick free-kick. Spurs just need to keep the ball and be professional and they should go on and win this.

02:16 PM GMT

56 minutes: Aston Villa 0 Tottenham 2

I’m not sure anyone watching, including many Villa fans, will have much sympathy with the home team or Emery. They set up with spoiling tactics and played very little football, and now find themselves two goals down after wasting 45 minutes of football.

We could be in for a stretched game now. Dragusin has settled well into the heart of Tottenham’s defence since replacing Van de Ven.

Emery making a triple sub: Diaby, Zaniolo and Moreno on for Bailey, Tielemans and Digne.

02:12 PM GMT

GOOOOAAAALL! Johnson scores as Villa fall apart

Kulusevski pounced on an underhit pass in the Villa half and suddenly Spurs had 3v1 at the edge of the Villa box. It looked like Son might trust in his shooting technique and take it on, but he unselfishly rolled the ball into Johnson’s path who finished into the roof of the net. Spurs in control now and heading towards a win that would cut the gap on Villa to two points.

Tottenham Hotspur's Brennan Johnson scores their second goal past

02:10 PM GMT

52 minutes: Aston Villa 0 Tottenham 1

Now Villa have to come out and play, which should mean we get the open game we were expecting.

02:08 PM GMT

GOOOOAAALL! Maddison pokes Spurs into lead

Sarr breaks free of Villa’s high line with a burst into the right channel, and he delivers a peach of a cross on the run, straight on to the instep of James Maddison in the six-yard box. A delivery worthy of a De Bruyne or Alexander-Arnold. Spurs lead, and that comes at an important time after the loss of Van de Ven. The away team deserve that for being the more proactive side.

Tottenham Hotspur's James Maddison scores their first goal past Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez

02:06 PM GMT

48 minutes: Aston Villa 0 Tottenham 0

Van de Ven has pulled up for Spurs which is a major blow. Looks like he has felt his hamstring, which perhaps explains Dragusin warming up at half time. They tried to give Van de Ven the first few minutes of the half, but he has not lasted the course.

02:05 PM GMT

47 minutes: Aston Villa 0 Tottenham 0

Cash with space to break into early in the half but his delivery let him down. Same story for Son at the other end, who missed the chance to play in Johnson. Then Bailey’s shot is blasted over from a tight angle with Spurs stretched.

02:03 PM GMT

We’re back under way!

Villa get the second half started. No changes for either side, despite Dragusin going through that fairly extensive warm up. One to keep and eye on.

02:02 PM GMT

Dragusin warming up

It looks lad Dragusin is warming up for Spurs, the centre-half they bought in January. That is either an injury problem at the back, or Postecoglou is thinking about matching up Emery’s formation.

01:50 PM GMT

Emery’s surprise tactics working...up to a point

No goals, but a fascinating tactical battle at Villa Park.

It has been a surprising approach from Unai Emery, who has set up with a back-five including two wing-backs with the intention of breaking with speed on the counter-attack.

Emery’s approach is perhaps unusual for a home team, who are traditionally expected to dominate the ball and take the initiative.

Tottenham are also playing with a ridiculously high line which can be risky, but they are managing to restrict Villa. The visitors are yet to have a shot on target.

Aston Villa's Spanish head coach Unai Emery reacts during the English Premier League football match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur

01:48 PM GMT

HT: Aston Villa 0 Spurs 0

This game has been a let-down for the neutral, even if Emery’s pragmatic approach has succeeded in making the game and Spurs’ attack stodgy. Villa have strung together very few sequences of passes, but have arguably been the greater threat on the occasional break. It looks like Villa saw how Wolves and Palace frustrated Spurs and have tried to do similar. Should they not be better than this though?

01:46 PM GMT

45 minutes: Aston Villa 0 Spurs 0

Villa’s approach has been to sit in and counter-attack, and Romero presented Watkins with a chance to run there with an aimless pass. Watkins looked to have cut inside on his right foot, but Romero did well to block. From the corner, Villa work a short one by Digne’s header loops wide.

01:44 PM GMT

43 minutes: Aston Villa 0 Spurs 0

Johnson has been a very effective sub for Spurs but his final ball has been sorely lacking so far. The Villa Park crowd are not happy with their team, but Emery could point to the league table and say a point is acceptable to keep Spurs at a five-point distance.

01:40 PM GMT

40 minutes: Aston Villa 0 Spurs 0

This has been very ugly from Villa, but they have restricted Spurs to almost nothing in front of goal, despite the away team having better quality possession. Sarr and Maddison need to make more runs from midfield.

Youri Tielemans of Aston Villa and Pape Matar Sarr of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Aston Villa

01:38 PM GMT

38 minutes: Aston Villa 0 Spurs 0

I suppose one of the downsides of Postecoglou using his full-backs Porro and Udogie in narrow positions is a lack of 2v1s out wide. That is normally one of the textbook ways of breaking down a 5-3-2, quick switches of play to the flanks, a la Croatia against England at the 2018 World Cup.

01:37 PM GMT

36 minutes: Aston Villa 0 Spurs 0

Spurs took the corner shot and Maddison’s shot rebounded back off him and out for a goal kick. Healthy cheers from the Holte End at the expense of the former Leicester player.

01:35 PM GMT

34 minutes: Aston Villa 0 Spurs 0

A little bit more action in the last few minutes, and it ends with a Villa penalty appeal for a foul on Bailey by Bissouma. Checked and cleared, with replays showing the midfielder got a touch on the ball. The move came after Van de Ven lost in the ball in midfield after striding out. Johnson then wins Spurs a corner.

01:32 PM GMT

31 minutes: Aston Villa 0 Spurs 0

Konsa not happy with Martinez for forcing him into a tight spot near the corner flag, under pressure from Johnson. Eventually the Villa defender wins a throw-in. It feels like this game is there for Spurs to grab, with just a bit more risk taking in their passing.

01:29 PM GMT

28 minutes: Aston Villa 0 Spurs 0

Maddison has his arms in the air after making a run behind the Villa defence which was not spotted. Spurs have had a good level of control so far, but have not tested that high line enough. They have Son and Johnson: use them. You only need to time it right once.

Villa muster an attack but Cash could not steady himself to get a shot off.

01:28 PM GMT

26 minutes: Aston Villa 0 Spurs 0

The lack of attacking quality from both teams has been disappointing so far. Spurs deliver a cross straight down Martinez’s throat before Watkins is easily snuffed out at the other end. Kulusevski then caught offside after a fluent Spurs move from back to front.

01:24 PM GMT

23 minutes: Aston Villa 0 Spurs 0

Better from Villa in these last few minutes, enjoying some territory and winning set-pieces. Villa are trying to crowd Vicario at corners, but Van de Ven helps his goalkeeper out by heading clear. Impressive start to the game from Van de Ven, one of the finds of last summer.

Aston Villa fans react in the stands before the match

01:21 PM GMT

Some potential for needle in this game

An intriguing subplot to this fight for Champions League qualification surrounds Matty Cash, the Villa defender.

Cash infuriated Tottenham and their supporters after a crude tackle on Rodrigo Bentancur in the Premier League game in London last year.

The Poland international is being booed whenever he is in close proximity to the ball and does appear a little nervous.

Bentancur is on the Tottenham bench.

01:20 PM GMT

19 minutes: Aston Villa 0 Spurs 0

Villa almost catch Spurs on the break from that free-kick but Luiz took too long to release Watkins with a through ball and the Villa striker was offside. Even so, why on earth did Watkins try to square for Bailey, unsuccessfully, with just Vicario to beat. The flag spares his blushes.

01:18 PM GMT

17 minutes: Aston Villa 0 Spurs 0

I know Spurs play in white, but they are not Real Madrid. Not sure why Villa are approaching this in such a passive and cautious manner. Spurs have a free-kick in the Villa half after Cash fouls Johnson. A chance for Maddison to deliver an inswinger. Lenglet heads it away.

01:16 PM GMT

15 minutes: Aston Villa 0 Spurs 0

Spurs gift Villa one of their first meaningful attacks after Bissouma misplaces a pass in his own defensive third. Luiz’s diagonal cross towards Cash, was too strong however. Neither goalkeeper has been called into action so far.

01:14 PM GMT

13 minutes: Aston Villa 0 Spurs 0

Johnson mis-cues an attempted through ball towards Sarr. There is a temptation to always look for the killer ball behind against this Villa defence, but Spurs are showing patience. Villa are just kicking the ball long towards Watkins, and at the moment it is meat and drink for Romero and Van de Ven. Spurs have quietened the crowd.

01:11 PM GMT

10 minutes: Aston Villa 0 Spurs 0

Villa are under pressure here, with first Udogie and then Kulusevski feeding really dangerous crosses across the box. I know Villa work that offside trap well, but their relationships and distances are slightly different today with a back five instead of a four. Something there for Spurs to exploit.

01:09 PM GMT

8 minutes: Aston Villa 0 Spurs 0

Neat play from Spurs around the edge of the Villa box, but Porro’s cross from the right looped on to the roof of the net. Spurs continuing to put the squeeze on in the Villa half, and the home team are forced to play long. The change of system means Villa have lost one of their usual two attacking midfielders who play between the lines in that central box. Bissouma harshly penalised for a foul when he looked to hook the ball away.

01:07 PM GMT

6 minutes: Aston Villa 0 Spurs 0

Not for the first time this season, Van de Ven cleans up Romero’s mess. The Argentine let a long ball bounce, and Watkins got there first, nodding the ball into space. Van de Ven shows that trademark recovery pace to make a strong but clean challenge in the box. Watkins stays down and Villa knock the ball out of play, but the Villa striker is back on his feet now, if a little gingerly.

Ollie Watkins of Aston Villa reacts whilst holding his face during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur

01:05 PM GMT

4 minutes: Aston Villa 0 Spurs 0

Johnson with a challenge on Konsa as Spurs press high. He won the ball cleanly but the it ran for a goal kick. Spurs showing their intent to pressure the home team as high as possible. Konsa then misplaces a pass as Villa try to play from their own box. Spurs seeing most of the ball in these opening minutes.

01:03 PM GMT

2 minutes: Aston Villa 0 Spurs 0

Emery has indeed changed his usual system, a 5-3-2 out of possession, which can be read as an attempt to make his team more defensively solid. Cash and Digne playing either side of a Konsa, Torres, Lenglet back three. Two left footers in there which is unusual. The game is yet to settle down into any kind of pattern.

01:01 PM GMT

KICK OFF!

Spurs get us going, playing in all white. Those kits will take some washing after a game in this weather. But with Spurs raising ticket prices, they can afford the electricity bills...

12:56 PM GMT

The players are in the tunnel...

The rain is still falling by the look of things, so the pitch could be slick. Just another factor that suggests we should be in for an entertaining game full of chances.

12:45 PM GMT

Ange Postecoglou on selecting Brennan Johnson over Werner

I think balance today for what we are going to need, Brennan has done well recently and he gives us something on that left hand side. It’s a big game, we know it’s a team directly above us and they are a good side. But it is one of 12 and still plenty of football to be played.

12:43 PM GMT

Earlier this season

Ollie Watkins’ winning goal at Spurs moved Villa into the top four. It should be remembered though, that Spurs caused Emery’s team all manner of problems in the early stages and could well have been 3-0 up before conceding a cheap equaliser to Pau Torres.

Ollie Watkins of Aston Villa celebrates scoring the 2nd goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa

12:40 PM GMT

The rain still pours at Villa Park during the warm-ups

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min during the warm up

12:28 PM GMT

Brennan Johnson on the challenge of facing Villa

We know it’s a big game and it’s a team directly above us, they are a good side and these games are a good challenge - there is plenty of football still to be played. They try to condense the pitch, we will have to be patient at times and break that down if we can sort of play the game in their half it negates that a little bit.

Tottenham Hotspur's Brennan Johnson celebrates their first goal

12:22 PM GMT

Emery says the plan was always to use Pau Torres for a half against Ajax

Pau had a small injury two weeks ago and didn’t play against Luton and we did a plan with him. The plan before the match is not completely 100 per cent because the result and how the match is going. I think tactically we needed to change something and we did, and the plan was to play 45 minutes with Pau and we decided to do that.

12:10 PM GMT

A look at that team news

Some people have Villa down as a 3-4-3 with Cash and Digne as wing-backs which would be an interesting change from Emery. However, they often line up with an asymmetrical back four with Konsa hanging back at right-back and Digne pushing on, so it could be that Villa are in their usual set-up with Cash as a right-sided midfielder.

Cash’s selection may be to combat the forward runs of Destiny Udogie. Spurs have their best back four on the pitch, and possibly their best midfield trio, though Rodrigo Bentancur may have other ideas. Son and Johnson will be eyeing up the green grass behind that Villa offside trap.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou before during the Premier League match at Villa Park

12:05 PM GMT

Villa and Spurs teams

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Konsa, Torres, Lenglet; Cash, McGinn, Luiz, Digne; Bailey, Watkins, Tielemans

Subs: Diego Carlos, Alex Moreno, Diaby, Zaniolo, Duran, Olsen, Rogers, Kesler-Hayden, Iroegbunam

Spurs XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bissouma, Sarr, Maddison; Kulusevski, Son, Johnson

Subs: Hojbjerg, Dragusin, Emerson, Werner, Lo Celso, Bentancur, Davies, Austin, Scarlett

11:55 AM GMT

11:48 AM GMT

We are surely in for goals galore between these two sides

Good afternoon and welcome to our live coverage of Aston Villa vs Spurs, which could prove a pivotal match in the race for Champions League qualification.

The waters are muddied ever so slightly by the uncertainty over whether fourth or fifth place will be enough this year, but Villa and Spurs look strong favourites to fill both positions. It is just a question of which way round they finish, unless Manchester United produce a string of wins which belie their current performance levels.

Villa lost their last key top-four head-to-head at home to United last month, but spurned numerous good chances before Scott McTominay’s late winner. Much could depend on how the home side recover from Thursday night’s game at Ajax, where Leon Bailey and John McGinn started on the bench. Spurs by contrast, had a free week. Unai Emery and Ange Postecoglou both like their teams to squeeze up the pitch at every opportunity, and with pace aplenty in both forward lines we will surely get goals at Villa Park.

Victory for Spurs would see them move to within two points of Villa with a game in hand, but defeat would see them fall eight points behind. Win and you would make Spurs front-runners to finish fourth, although they do face a brutal April likely to feature trips to Newcastle, Liverpool and Chelsea as well as home games against Manchester City and north London rivals Arsenal. Spurs face City, Arsenal and Liverpool consecutively so they could prove kingmakers in the title race.

Postecoglou is not just thinking about fourth though, and implied that Newcastle and Man Utd’s seasons are proof that Champions League football is no panacea.

“There are a couple of teams who got into the Champions League this year from last year, who had a good season,” Postecoglou said. “Does that guarantee anything the following season? No. I’ve said all along, I’m in no desperation to get something just for comfort or insurance. I’m here to create a team that wins things. For me, it defies logic – I’m just not built that way – to aim for anything other than the top.”

Full team news on the way shortly.