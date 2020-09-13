The Disciple is an expensive film and I was allowed to make it with zero compromises: Chaitanya Tamhane

This interview was conducted at the heels of Venice Film Festival 2020. It is being republished in view of The Disciple winning the Best Screenplay award at the festival's annual competition.

*

We have only been talking for 10 minutes, and I have already made my second gaffe in front of Chaitanya Tamhane. After calling him an 'intern' on the sets of Alfonso Cuaron's Roma (which I promptly correct to 'protege' in the next second), I am trying to veer the conversation towards the close collaborator and the producer of his second feature film, The Disciple. "From your number one collaborator in Alfonso Cuaron, let's move on to your number two," I say, only to be corrected with, "Actually, Vivek (Gomber) is number one."

He is right. Much before Roma, Tamhane and Gomber's first collaboration, Court, took the country by storm in 2014. After premiering at the 71st Venice International Film Festival, the film acquired distributors in parts of Europe and the US during a successful festival run, and became India's official entry to the 88th Oscars. Gomber, who debuted as a producer in Court, and acted in it too, is serving as producer on The Disciple as well.

Tamhane's latest film won the Best Screenplay award at the 77th Venice International Film Festival. The Disciple is the first Indian film to compete at Venice since Mira Nair's Monsoon Wedding (2001). It is hard to imagine that this journey began in the office of Balaji Telefilms, while developing a K-serial nearly 16 years ago.

Growing up with a voracious appetite for mainstream Hindi films, Marathi theatre, and Hindi/Marathi TV, Tamhane's first affliction towards films possibly began with a Salman Khan-starrer. "My parents tell me that they got the VCR tape for Maine Pyaar Kiya (1989), and I apparently watched the film 74 times, till the VHS completely stopped working. I have no memories of it, but it must be true," he says. Taking up English Literature at Mithibai College for its 'vibrant theatre scene,' 17-year-old Tamhane's dreams of becoming an actor got sidetracked, when he took up a job as an assistant writer on Balaji Telefilms' Kya Hoga Nimmo Ka. "I developed the show, but it didn't air while I was still there. I don't know if it did well."

Chaitanya Tamhane and Vivek Gomber More

Chaitanya Tamhane and Vivek Gomber.

Writing and directing a play called Grey Elephants in Denmark by the age of 21 is where Tamhane first met his actor/producer. "He (Gomber) was supposed to leave for the US but he read the script, and he really liked the prospect of doing this part. It was the part of a magician and a mind reader, which involved a lot of training, so he cancelled his flight. It was a difficult process, and I used to be pretty hardcore (laughs) as a director. But he appreciated the fact that a 21-year-old kid was so passionate. And then we became friends."

By 23, Tamhane became disillusioned with the work happening around him. "I reached a point where I didn't want to work as an assistant, and I didn't want a 'job.' I wanted to work by myself, but it wasn't like I was being offered anything. I had a lot of creative impulses, and at that time, it was writing Court. I wanted to start writing the script " which would take a year to do, but then how was I going to sustain myself during that time was the question." Enter Vivek Gomber.

Impressed with his young director, Gomber offered help in the form of a monthly allowance of Rs 15,000 per month. The deal was that Tamhane would focus only on finishing the script of Court over the next year. Something Tamhane managed to do, kickstarting arguably the most high-profile Indian film of 2014. "He's just incredibly talented! What do I tell you? I read his work when he was 21, and he's 33 now. He's really talented and that helps, but above all I think I really like his character. I'm in awe of the writing process, which can be so isolating... you know? And I've not met anyone more meticulous than Chaitanya Tamhane in my life," Gomber says about his three-time collaborator.

Story continues