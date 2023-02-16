Disc Medicine Initiates a Phase 1b/2 Clinical Study of DISC-0974 in Adults with Non-Dialysis Dependent Chronic Kidney Disease (NDD-CKD) and Anemia

Disc Medicine Inc
·7 min read
Disc Medicine Inc
Disc Medicine Inc

WATERTOWN, Mass., Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disc Medicine, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases, announced today the initiation of a Phase 1b/2 clinical study of DISC-0974 in non-dialysis dependent chronic kidney disease (NDD-CKD) patients with anemia. DISC-0974 is a monoclonal antibody designed to suppress hepcidin by inhibiting the hemojuvelin (HJV) co-receptor, and thereby address anemia by enhancing the availability of iron for erythropoiesis. DISC-0974 is also currently being studied in a Phase 1b/2 clinical study in patients with myelofibrosis and anemia.

“We are excited to initiate this clinical trial of DISC-0974 in chronic kidney disease, where hepcidin plays a key role in the pathophysiology of anemia. There is a tremendous need for innovative therapies that work through mechanisms outside of the erythropoietin pathway,” said John Quisel, JD, PhD, Chief Executive Officer at Disc Medicine. “We believe DISC-0974 has potential across a broad range of chronic and inflammatory diseases. With the start of this study, we now have ongoing clinical trials for DISC-0974 in both chronic kidney disease and myelofibrosis, and plan to explore its use in other indications as well.”

The study will be a multi-center, Phase 1b/2 trial and will evaluate the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of DISC-0974 in NDD-CKD patients with anemia. The study endpoints will include hepcidin levels, serum iron and markers of iron mobilization and changes in hemoglobin. The study enrollment criteria will include patients with Stage II-V CKD not receiving dialysis, baseline Hb < 11.0 g/dL for males and Hb < 10.5 g/dL for females, and those not receiving concurrent treatment with erythropoietin-stimulating agents (ESAs). The study will be conducted in two parts:

  • Phase 1b (Dose-Escalation): Randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study design; single, ascending doses of DISC-0974 will be administered subcutaneously at the following planned dose levels: 28 mg, 40 mg, 60 mg, 90 mg; safety, PK and hematologic effects will be assessed at each dose level; a dose for the expansion phase will be selected based on optimal increases in hemoglobin;

  • Phase 2 (Expansion Stage): Open-label, single-arm study design; multiple doses of DISC-0974 administered subcutaneously, once-monthly at the dose level selected from the phase 1b portion of the study for three months.

About DISC-0974

DISC-0974 is an investigational monoclonal antibody (mAb) targeting a BMP-signaling co-receptor called hemojuvelin (HJV) and is designed to suppress hepcidin production and increase serum iron levels in patients suffering from anemia of inflammation. DISC-0974 was in-licensed by Disc from AbbVie in 2019. Anemia of inflammation arises from abnormally elevated hepcidin and is the most common form of anemia, affecting millions of patients in the US across numerous diseases such as chronic kidney disease, myelofibrosis, cancer, autoimmune diseases, and other conditions with an inflammatory component. Disc has established clinical proof-of-mechanism of DISC-0974 in a Phase 1 trial of healthy volunteers and initiated a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial of DISC-0974 in patients with myelofibrosis and anemia, as well as a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial of DISC-0974 in patients with chronic kidney disease and anemia who are not receiving dialysis.

DISC-0974 is an investigational agent and is not approved for use as a therapy in any jurisdiction worldwide.

About Anemia of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD)

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a global, widespread disease characterized by progressive loss of kidney function and may lead to end-stage renal disease (ESRD) or kidney failure. CKD affects over 37 million patients in the United States and an estimated 700 million patients worldwide. Anemia is a serious and frequent complication of CKD, as patients are unable to produce sufficient red blood cells and hemoglobin. It affects approximately 5-6 million patients in the U.S. alone, may results in fatigue, shortness of breath, and reduced physical and cognitive function, and can be associated with a higher risk of mortality, hospitalization and other complications. Elevated hepcidin is a primary cause of anemia in CKD patients and prevents erythropoiesis by depriving developing red blood cells of iron. Hepcidin accumulates at high levels in CKD patients because its production is stimulated by inflammation and its clearance is reduced as a consequence of impaired renal function. The majority of CKD patients do not receive any treatment for their anemia due to the complexity of outpatient administration and potential safety concerns related to the current treatments. In severe cases, patients may receive blood transfusions, but use may lead to increased administrative burden, safety risks and the potential for immune sensitization which precludes eligibility for kidney transplantation.

About Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients who suffer from serious hematologic diseases. We are building a portfolio of innovative, first-in-class therapeutic candidates that aim to address a wide spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, specifically heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis. For more information, please visit www.discmedicine.com.

Disc Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, express or implied statements regarding Disc’s expectations with respect to its Phase 1b/2 clinical study of DISC-0974 in NDD-CKD patients with anemia and projected timelines for the initiation and completion of its clinical trials and other activities. The use of words such as, but not limited to, “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “future,” “potential,” “continue,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “will,” “should,” “seek,” “anticipate,” or “could” or the negative of these terms and other similar words or expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on Disc’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of Disc’s business, future plans and strategies, clinical results and other future conditions. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.

Disc may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of material risks and uncertainties including but not limited to: the adequacy of Disc’s capital to support its future operations and its ability to successfully initiate and complete clinical trials; the nature, strategy and focus of Disc; the difficulty in predicting the time and cost of development of Disc’s product candidates; Disc’s plans to research, develop and commercialize its current and future product candidates; the timing of initiation of Disc’s planned preclinical studies and clinical trials; the timing of the availability of data from Disc’s clinical trials; Disc’s ability to identify additional product candidates with significant commercial potential and to expand its pipeline in hematological diseases; the timing and anticipated results of Disc’s preclinical studies and clinical trials and the risk that the results of Disc’s preclinical studies and clinical trials may not be predictive of future results in connection with future studies or clinical trials and may not support further development and marketing approval; the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on December 29, 2022 and other documents filed by Disc from time to time with the SEC, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in Disc’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. None of Disc, nor its affiliates, advisors or representatives, undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contact

Peg Rusconi
Verge Scientific Communications
prusconi@vergescientific.com

Investor Relations Contact

Suzanne Messere
Stern Investor Relations
suzanne.messere@sternir.com


Latest Stories

  • Elizabeth Hurley posts naked snap to wish her fans 'Happy Valentine's Day'

    The star, 57, doesn't put herself on any strict diets or intensive workout regimes, but strives to live a healthy lifestyle.

  • A man moved to a remote village and cut contact with loved ones. He reappeared months later 137 pounds lighter and says he's broken a decades-long cycle of weight loss and gain.

    Bryan O'Keeffe had tried every diet but was losing and gaining what felt like the same 40 pounds. So he decided to do something drastic.

  • What is the deadly Marburg virus? Symptoms, causes and vaccines

    Marburg virus disease is an often fatal illness which causes hemorrhagic fever in humans.

  • Berberine May Lower Blood Sugar And Reduce The Risk Of Heart Disease In Some People

    Many people are taking berberine supplements for high cholesterol, diabetes, PCOS, and weight loss. Here's what experts have to say about these benefits.

  • Zach Roloff Shares Health Update While Recovering from Brain Surgery: 'Happy to Be Home'

    “It’s been an emotional week but hopefully on the road to recovery,” the Little People, Big World star said after having an emergency shunt revision surgery last week

  • Breast cancer symptoms: What are the early signs you should look out for?

    Check yourself regularly

  • Duran Duran's Andy Taylor on Living with Stage 4 Prostate Cancer: 'I'm Not Giving Up on Life'

    Taylor revealed his diagnosis in November when Duran Duran was inducted into the Rock and Rock Hall of Fame

  • Polish mother of 7 successfully gives birth to quintuplets

    A Polish mother of seven has successfully given birth to premature quintuplets, hospital officials in southern Poland said Tuesday. The two boys and three girls were born through cesarean section Sunday, in the pregnancy’s 28th week, at the University Hospital in Krakow. Weighing between 710-1,400 grams (25-49 ounces,) they were all put in incubators and given breathing support, but doctors said they are all doing fine, given their premature birth.

  • Did you get your fall COVID-19 booster dose? Then you're all set — for now, says N.B.

    New Brunswickers who received a COVID-19 booster dose in the fall might be wondering what to do next, given that the recommended interval between doses has been five months. But the Department of Health says no further doses are recommended at this time. People who received a fall dose — whether it was a bivalent product or a traditional monovalent product — are considered up to date, said spokesperson Adam Bowie. "To be fully vaccinated and up to date, Public Health recommends that you complete

  • TikToker, 52, reveals what life with dementia 'feels like' in viral video

    This TikTok creator opened up about "sharing my journey, my past, and having fun while living [with] dementia."

  • COVID-19: Canadian study reveals that Paxlovid prevents severe illness

    With a weekly health check-in, we catch up with infectious diseases expert Dr. Isaac Bogoch and speak to him about a new Canadian study that shows promising results for the COVID treatment drug Paxlovid. He also discusses the growing concerns over fungus sparked by the hit show ‘The Last of Us’.

  • Norovirus, the culprit behind a nasty stomach bug, is rising again in Canada

    Highly contagious norovirus, known for causing a nasty, days-long stomach illness, is on the rise in Canada after a pandemic lull, federal health officials confirmed to CBC News. Since early January, reported cases of norovirus have been "increasing both at the national level and within several provinces," including British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) said in an email response to questi

  • Satanic Temple opens online abortion clinic named after Samuel Alito’s mother

    The “non-theistic religious organisation” has tried to use US religious laws to subvert abortion bans

  • Nicola Sturgeon told to stop ignoring trans children care scandal

    Nicola Sturgeon has been warned that she can no longer ignore concerns about “damaging” NHS care being offered to transgender children in Scotland, following a growing scandal over the Tavistock clinic.

  • Parents feel helpless as Saskatchewan's only pediatric gastroenterologist prepares to leave

    Sarah Turnbull says the wait for her three-year-old Blake to see a pediatric gastroenterologist was going to be six years. Now it seems like it could be endless, with Saskatchewan's only doctor in that specialty set to leave this coming May. "When she was one year old, they found an unknown tissue on her liver. She has been on the waitlist since then," Turnbull said. "The second reason is that she has a neurogenic bowel that requires special management, and we've never seen a gastroenterologist

  • Covid is back with a rebrand – and the rules have changed

    As any good marketeer – or Madonna, or the rapper currently known as Diddy, or the drink formerly known as Lilt, or the man always known as Matt Hancock – could tell you, it’s helpful to undergo the occasional rebrand if you wish to stay relevant and thriving in a fast-paced world.

  • Tuscan Bean Soup With Garlic Bread Dippers

    Tuscan White Bean soup is made lots of creamy beans and veggies which makes it both healthy and hearty! I like to serve it garlic bread dippers which is the perfect combo for this cooler weather! Tuscan White Bean Soup Ingredients 1 onion, diced 3 carrots, sliced 3 celery ribs, sliced 4 garlic cloves, minced 1 teaspoon dried oregano 4 cans cannellini beans, drained 3 cups chicken broth 1 bunch kale, stems removed and chopped For the garlic bread dippers 1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, softened 3 garlic cloves, minced 2 tablespoons chopped parsley 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese 1 baguette or bread of choice Directions Heat oil in the pan over medium heat and sauté onions, carrots, celery and garlic. Season with salt and pepper and cook for 5 minutes, until veggies are softened. Stir in oregano. Add cannellini beans and chicken broth and season with salt and pepper. Bring to a boil, lower heat to medium low, cover and let simmer for 15 minutes. Using the back of a spoon or potato masher, mash beans until soup is slightly thickened. Stir in kale and cook for another 2-3 minutes, or until tender. Garnish with Parmesan cheese and serve with garlic bread if desired. For the garlic bread dippers Preheat oven to 400°. Combine butter, garlic, parsley and Parmesan cheese in a bowl. Spread a good layer onto the bread. Bake 8-10 minutes (time will vary depending on size of bread). Optional- broil for 1 minute. Instagram https://www.instagram.com/joannegpimentel/

  • Lucy Letby: Baby girl's seizures were not natural, trial told

    Lucy Letby is accused of attempting to murder the premature-born infant in her cot at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

  • 'Closest thing to a miracle': NorCal health care workers on same flight where woman collapsed

    It's a life-saving story straight from the skies. An Auburn woman suffered a massive heart attack on board a Hawaii-bound flight over the Pacific Ocean in January. On Wednesday, Karen Allen was reunited with the health care professionals who were on board that same flight and also happen to work at Kaiser Permanente Roseville.﻿ "Karen's case is truly the closest thing to a miracle that I've experienced in my 20-year medical career," Dr. Brandon Winchester said. Winchester is an anesthesiologist who was on the same flight heading to Maui as Allen and a colleague, Dr. Aaron Baker. Baker is a vascular surgeon. More here: http://www.kcra.com/article/auburn-woman-heart-attack-midflight-health-care-workers/42929793

  • Republican lawmaker wants Kentucky voters to cast a ballot on abortion amendment — again

    “It may not go anywhere, but I wanted to stake my claim and make sure that the pro-life community knew there was still a desire to protect unborn life,” Sen. Whitney Westerfield said.