'Disbelief, Pride and Humbleness': Nav Bhatia, 1st Fan in Basketball Hall of Fame, Bares His Emotions

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Abreshmina Sayeed Quadri
·10 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

“I am really blessed and humbled that this has happened and I am proud that this has happened to a guy from India, a Sikh from India, a fan of Toronto Raptors.”

On May 15, 2021, the 69-year-old India-born Canadian Nav Bhatia walked into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame museum in Springfield, Massachusetts and there it was – His Toronto Raptors jersey (which he was given when the team gave him the title of Superfan in 1998), the replica of his Championship ring (which he received from the team after they won the NBA Championship 2018-19, his famous courtside chair, and his white turban with the red band. Only a few metres away is the gallery of Kobe Bryant, who was also inducted this year. For everyone who goes to the museum, one can watch his highlights from the games for 10 minutes. “Disbelief, crazy” is how Bhatia describes becoming the first-ever fan to be inducted in the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Bhatia moved to Toronto amid the anti-Sikh riots in India way back in 1984 and he calls everything he has achieved in Toronto a “pure blessing”. He calls his induction into the Hall of Fame a win for all the fans and says it will take him some time for it to sink in. “I am the first Indian to go (in the Hall of Fame), the first fan to go, the first Sikh to go,” Bhatia passionately tells News18.com in an exclusive interaction.

The Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony was held over the May 15-16 weekend at the Mohegan Sun Resort and Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut. It took place in a bio-bubble where everyone was tested every day, adhered to social distancing norms and wore their masks. Bhatia shared how he felt more than welcomed in the midst of some great personalities.

“I was talking to the NBA commissioner Adam Silver and deputy commissioner Mark Tatum and they said, ‘Nav, now you are not only a Raptors Superfan but a world Superfan because everybody knows you all around the world. Thank you for the way you represent NBA and basketball.’ It was very touching. And then I can never forget the moment when I saw the turban in the gallery.

“It was simple but still an amazing ceremony, especially when Vanessa (Kobe Bryant’s wife) came to speak and then Michael Jordan was there, it was very touching. I was able to meet so many Hall of Famers, I was pinching myself all the time,” Bhatia described.

On being asked whether the Sikh riots that forced him out of India fuels his pride on the turban making it to the Hall of Fame, he stresses he doesn’t like to look into the past but focus on the way forward. “Very few people were involved at that time (1984 riots). Basically, people are very good, look at how everyone’s helping one another during these times of Covid. Our first prayer is ‘Nanak Naam Chardi Kala, teraa bhane sarbat da bhala’, we pray for everyone’s wellness and happiness. That’s what we the Sikhs are,” he said.

‘BRINGING CULTURE AND COMMUNITY TO MAINSTREAM’

How did it all start for Bhatia? He says back when he shifted to Toronto, from 1984 to 1995 he was a workaholic, working 100 hours a week. So when the Toronto Raptors came into the being, he found a way to get away from all that stress and channel his love for basketball.

“This game is so beautiful, best game in the world, most entertaining, the fastest in the world. I fell in love with it the very first day. My wife says ‘basketball is your first wife’ because for 25 years of my life, I have never missed a minute of any of my Raptors games, I have never been late and I have never left early and I have missed my wife’s birthdays, our marriage anniversaries. I am a Superfan outside but I am not very much loved at home, you know (chuckles).”

Bhatia says it is the excitement and the pace of the game that attracted him to it. “For two and a half hours, you forget everything,” he shares. Bhatia said he wanted to change the perception of Sikhs and South Asians in the mainstream and going to the NBA games provided him with that opportunity.

In the 1998-99 NBA season, Bhatia enabled the first Baisakhi Day game. He took various 10-13-year-old kids from all religions to the arena and celebrated the festival by performing Bhangra and more. “My goal has been for the longest time to bring our community and culture in the mainstream. If you go to the game in the arena now, you will see a lot of South Asians, lot of Sikhs, we are 3000-4000 South Asians, who come for every game. For me, I want everyone to integrate without reservations – whether someone is wearing a hijab, or a turban – deep inside we are there to share with the team.”

Bhatia has seen the game develop in Toronto and the team making the bond with its fans and the city. Bhatia remembers the time where there would be just some 4000 people in the arena and then when the team would be losing by 30 points in the last quarter, they would all leave “as if there was a fire in the arena”. But then he talks about the 2019-20 season, where 15000 people were outside the arena watching the team play on the big screen.

“Back in 1995 or so, if you wanted to buy the jersey, there were hardly any in the stores and now every corner has the jersey. During the Championship parade, we had two and a half million people from all over Canada. I think the Canadians have embraced the Raptors and when you are winning, people come on the bandwagon and it has happened to us. Even in our Sikh community, when I go to Gurudwaras, people talk about it, 80 90-year-old Babas and Bebes talk about the game and how they watch it with three generations. Our basketball community has become very big,” he added.

WHEN BEING THE SUPERFAN SAVED BHATIA FROM A CHALLAN

“I almost missed a game one time. I was running late on the highway and as I was driving and thinking that my record is going to go bad. I did something very wrong and went to the side road on the highway and almost made it before I saw the policeman standing with the lights. He wanted to give me the challan but he saw and said, ‘oh, you’re the Superfan.’ He said ‘don’t do it again, I am going to let you go this time’ and actually he guided me to the arena and I was able to make the game on time.”

FEEDING ON THE FANS

Bhatia shared that the bio-bubble NBA season due to coronavirus was a very difficult time for the players and the fans alike. He said he was asked to join the bubble and be there for the games but he felt it was safe for the players, their families or him and decided against it. “I think that’s why the Raptors didn’t do very well and didn’t make the playoffs because our team feed off the fans. Lot of our players affected with Covid. That was last season but we are going to be roaring back this season on top of the Eastern Conference.”

BEING THE FACE OF THE FANS

When Bhatia bought his first two tickets to the Toronto Raptors’ games in 1995, he never imagined that he would become a Superfan, get so much love and recognition from not only his fellow fans but the team and the NBA

“Where does a fan get to be the Grand Marshall of the parade, the biggest sports parade that happened in Toronto in 2019? Where does a fan, ever in the history of any sport, gets a Championship ring worth 80,000 dollars from the team? That means the team considers me as a player. And the third now, with the Hall of Fame ring. This is not supposed to happen to a fan but it has happened. God is good, Babaji is very good.

“When I accepted this (Championship) ring, I said I am accepting this on behalf of all the (Toronto) Raptors fans everywhere. I made sure when I go to the games, I wear this beautiful ring so that all the fans can have the pride and the bragging rights. Nobody has a chance to see the Championship ring, I want to make sure as many kids and adults can see and wear this ring. Same with this Hall of Fame ring, this belongs to all of us, not just me,” he said.

PHILANTHROPIC BHATIA

Nav Bhatia is the global ambassador of World Vision, which has helped him build 135 washrooms in Faridkot in 35 schools. Through the project, Bhatia wants to help the girls continue their education who would otherwise drop out after their menstrual cycles began. There is another 550,000 dollars project in the pipeline, according to which they are looking to make 200 washrooms and some basketball courts in Alwar.

Bhatia said such projects show the power of the game of basketball and one that even unites him even more with his family.

“It gives me great pleasure to see those 14-15-year-old girls going to school and continuing their education because poverty breeds poverty. People say cancer or heart attacks are big diseases but I think poverty is the biggest disease. These girls who aren’t able to go to school because there are no washrooms, basically they are poor. They get married at the age of 13 if they don’t go to school and have kids by 15, it’s a crime, it’s a sin, that’s what we want to change. Now as these girls continue to study, few of them are going to change the world and they are going to bring their families out of poverty when they find jobs,” he explained.

Bhatia further said that he was praying for everybody in India and shared that 12 of his family members were affected by Covid, three of whom had to go to the ICU as well. “This is the worst time I have ever witnessed with people begging for oxygen but proud to be a Sikh that we aren’t just giving langar for food but also oxygen to help the humanity. I hope that it gets better soon and in the next year or so, we can beat this Covid and I can visit my beautiful homeland again.”

Bhatia also said that due to Covid, two years were also wasted for NBA India, which was ramping up its activities in the country. He hoped that the Indian community could enjoy basketball and see that it was an easy, non-expensive sport. “NBA India has a nice academy in Noida and they are working on getting kids into basketball. You don’t have to buy a cricket bat and pads and all that, just a 30-40 Rs basketball. I think you will see a lot of positive things come out from NBA India and make this game very popular because I truly believe this is the best, most entertaining and the fastest game.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Latest Stories

  • NBA playoff tracker: Celtics' Jayson Tatum drops 50 points to beat Nets; Hawks take 2-1 lead against Knicks

    Welcome to the Yahoo Sports NBA playoff tracker, your daily one-stop shop for all the latest game results from each NBA playoff series. Here's a look at Friday's games.

  • Report: Blue Jays investigating new sexual misconduct allegations against Roberto Alomar

    New allegations of sexual misconduct against Roberto Alomar Jr. have been brought forward and are being investigated by the Toronto Blue Jays.

  • Manoah's mom discusses Alek's emotional debut, reveals he's addicted to sushi

    Alek Manoah's mother opened up about the experience of watching her son make his MLB debut and also spilled the beans on what his favourite food is.

  • Top 10 moments in the Stanley Cup playoffs this week: Upsets, comebacks and a marathon man

    The first round of the playoffs has been thrilling, and here are some of the top moments from the past week of action.

  • Ja Morant says he's not sure if his family will return to Utah after racist heckling

    The Jazz indefinitely banned three fans for heckling Morant's family.

  • Canadiens ticket prices through the roof as fans return to Bell Centre

    Fans are allowed back in the Bell Centre for Game 6 of the Canadiens' first-round series, but it costs an arm and a leg to get in.

  • Sources: How Lakers have operated since reaching vaccine threshold

    The Lakers reached the 85% vaccine threshold this week, opening up film sessions and team meals on their plane.

  • Rafael Nadal, others react to Naomi Osaka's French Open media blackout

    Naomi Osaka has said that she won't be meeting with reporters at all during the French Open.

  • Hurricanes sing 'Happy Birthday' to Rod Brind'Amour's dad after series win

    Rod Brind’Amour's dad is a huge Hurricanes fan, and the team gave him a special birthday present after punching its ticket to Round 2 of the playoffs.

  • Why did the Leafs save their worst performance for Game 5?

    The Toronto Maple Leafs blew another chance to advance&nbsp;in the postseason with their worst performance in Game 5 versus Montreal. Why didn't they show up?

  • Chelsea and Manchester City fans clash in Porto ahead of Champions League final

    Mayor of Porto Rui Moreira said one person was taken to hospital but their injuries are “nothing serious”.

  • Taylor Hall is providing the offensive balance the Bruins needed to flourish

    Taylor Hall no longer has to serve as the focal point of his team's offense and is bringing new life to Boston's once one-dimensional attack.

  • NBA playoff notebook: Breaking down the 4 types of postseason villains

    NBA playoff villains come in many different forms. Here is a look at who might fill the different roles as the 2021 postseason moves forward.

  • Fantasy Baseball Takeaways: Vlad Jr. and the Jays shuffle off to Buffalo

    Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is having a breakout year, significantly helped by a small Florida ballpark. What will happen when the Blue Jays relocate to Buffalo next week?

  • Carey Price had to do his part after Canadiens finally came through with run support

    The Montreal Canadiens spotted Carey Price a lead, and he held it, which surely will keep the critics at bay for the time-being.

  • Watch the Champions League final live this weekend with a free trial

    An all-English Champions League Final caps off what's been a great 2020-21 season on DAZN.

  • 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 1 matchups, schedule, TV channels

    The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.

  • Blue Jays pound Cleveland, game shortened by bad weather

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Hyun Jin Ryu regained his control after a rough first inning battling strong winds and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Joe Panik drove in three runs apiece, leading the Toronto Blue Jays over the Cleveland Indians 11-2 Friday night in a game called in the bottom of the seventh. The game was played in winds gusting to 45 mph throughout, and a steady, blowing rain made conditions miserable for both teams, the umpires and fans. Panik connected for a two-run homer in the third to make it 6-2 against Eli Morgan (0-1), who may remember his major league debut more for the lousy weather than anything else. Panik had four hits and Santiago Espinal also had three RBIs for the Blue Jays. With Indians right field Josh Naylor leading off the seventh, crew chief Bill Miller watched two pitches get thrown before waving for the grounds crew. After a 36-minute delay — the tarp didn't come out for 30 minutes — the game was finally called. It was the first meeting between Toronto and Cleveland since 2019. Ryu (5-2) allowed two runs — both in the first — and four hits in five innings. The left-hander shook off a 32-pitch first to win his fourth straight decision. He walked two in the opening inning after not allowing more than one walk in any of his first nine starts in 2021. Helped by a whipping wind which made everything hit in the air an adventure for outfielders, the Blue Jays scored four runs in the third off Morgan, who was recalled earlier in the day from Triple-A Columbus. Randal Grichuk hit an RBI single. Gurriel Jr. doubled in a run with a shot to right that fooled Naylor and Panik crushed his first homer since Sept. 16 into the teeth of the wind, which stretched the U.S. and Canadian flags to the limit on their poles beyond center field. The Blue Jays added three more runs in the fifth on Gurriel's two-run double and an RBI single by Panik. The 25-year-old Morgan was tagged for six runs and eight hits in 2 2/3 innings. Eddie Rosario's two-run single gave the Indians a 2-0 lead in the first. But Toronto quickly tied it in the second on Espinal's RBI groundout and a flyball to left-center by Danny Jansen that changed direction and turned into a double. TUXEDOED TITO Indians manager Terry Francona, who picked up his 700th win with Cleveland on Thursday, will leave the club over the weekend to attend his youngest daughter Jamie's wedding in Newport, Rhode Island. “I’m wearing a tux,” said Francona, who is still slowed by offseason toe surgery. “I got a brand new boot and everything for the wedding.” Bench coach DeMarlo Hale will fill in for Francona, who will be back in time for Cleveland's doubleheader on Monday against the White Sox. TRAINER'S ROOM Indians: OF Jordan Luplow went on the 10-day injured list with an ankle issue that has bothered him since spring training. He underwent an MRI to determine the extent of the injury. UP NEXT Indians rookie Sam Hentges (1-1, 6.20) starts against Toronto's Ross Stripling (0-3, 5.63). ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tom Withers, The Associated Press

  • Grossman's HR in 10th gives Tigers 3-2 win over Yankees

    DETROIT (AP) — Robbie Grossman hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Detroit Tigers a 3-2 victory over the New York Yankees on Friday night. The Yankees took the lead in the top of the inning when automatic runner Aaron Judge came home from third on a passed ball. Justin Wilson (1-1) retired the first two Detroit batters in the bottom half, but on a full count, Grossman sent a high drive that cleared the fence in left field. Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman returned from a non-coronavirus illness and pitched a scoreless ninth, but manager Aaron Boone opted against using the left-hander for a second inning. Rougned Odor homered and had four hits for the Yankees, who dropped a bizarre game that also included a three-ball walk for New York hitter Gio Urshela. Bryan Garcia (1-1) won in relief for Detroit. Each starting pitcher — Gerrit Cole for New York and Casey Mize for Detroit — was a former No. 1 overall draft pick. Mize, the top pick in the 2018 draft, allowed a run and five hits in five innings. He struck out seven with no walks. Cole was picked first overall by Pittsburgh in 2011. He’s allowed two or fewer earned runs in 10 of 11 starts this season. He allowed a run and six hits in six innings Friday. Detroit took a 1-0 lead in the third on Jeimer Candelario’s RBI single. Odor tied it when he led off the fifth with a homer. The Yankees put two men on later in that inning, but Mize struck out DJ LeMahieu and Giancarlo Stanton to end the threat — the third time he’d struck out each of those two hitters at the top of the New York lineup. Stanton struck out four times in all, going hitless in his first game back from the injured list. He’d been out because of a strained left quadriceps. Candelario reached base for a 24th straight game. THREE AND FLEE rshela was the beneficiary of an apparent mix-up over the count in the sixth, drawing a walk after only three balls. After he fouled off several 2-2 pitches, the next offering from Kyle Funkhouser was way outside and went to the backstop. Urshela tossed his bat aside and headed to first. Nobody from the Tigers appeared to argue. The Yankees did not end up scoring in the inning. Vic Carapazza was the plate umpire. TRAINER'S ROOM Yankees: Stanton played for the first time since May 13. Tigers: Manager A.J. Hinch said he wants to be conservative with RHP José Ureña (forearm) — particularly with a couple games coming up in Milwaukee, where the pitcher would have to bat. UP NEXT The Tigers send RHP Spencer Turnbull (3-2) to the mound against RHP Deivi García (0-1) of the Yankees on Saturday. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Noah Trister, The Associated Press

  • After spitting incident, Young, Hawks beat Knicks 105-94

    ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young wanted to make a big impression in his first trip to the playoffs. It's going just as he planned. Shaking off an ugly spitting incident at Madison Square Garden, Young dazzled in the first home playoff game of his career, scoring 21 points and dishing out 14 assists to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 105-94 victory over the New York Knicks in Game 3 of their opening-round series Friday night. “I feel like I've prepared my whole life for these days, these moments,” he said. Spurred on by a raucous crowd of 15,743, by far the largest of the season in Atlanta, the Hawks pulled ahead 2-1 in the best-of-seven series. Game 4 is Sunday in Atlanta. This one was tight through much of the first half, but the Hawks closed the second quarter on a Young-powered, 22-5 run that sent the arena into an uproar. “He doesn't really have a weakness,” interim coach Nate McMillan said. “He takes what the defense gives him. He does a good job finding the open man when the defense collapses in the paint. When they don't, he's attacking and finishing at the rim.” In Game 1, Young hit the winning basket to silence the crowd at Madison Square Garden's first playoff contest since 2013.. He shined again during the spurt that essentially decided the most lopsided game of the series, having a hand in 18 of the 22 points. Young scored five points himself, hitting a 3 and a step-back jumper, but spent most of his time scooting around the court, creating for teammates. A lob pass to John Collins for a thunderous dunk. A pass to set up Collins for an open 3. Another alley-oop to Clint Capela for a slam that prompted both players to unleash emphatic screams. A nifty pass to find Bogdan Bogdanovic all alone for a 3. And, finally, one more dish to set up De'Andre Hunter's jumper beyond the arc. “It feels great,” Young said “This is my first experience at home in the playoffs. I'm looking forward to having a lot more of these." The Hawks led 58-44 at the half. The Knicks never got the margin below double figures over the final two quarters. During Game 2 in New York, a Knicks fan spit on Young as he was inbounding the ball during the fourth quarter of a tight contest — one of three incidents in a matter of hours at NBA arenas across the country, renewing calls for increased security and other measures to deal with unruly fans. A total of five fans in New York, Philadelphia and Utah were banned from games for their misbehavior. With Young spreading the wealth, the Hawks put their depth to good use. Seven players scored in double figures, including Collins with 14 points after he was held scoreless in Game 2 while dealing with foul trouble. Meanwhile, Knicks All-Star Julius Randle had another tough night and was serenaded constantly with chants of “Overrated! Overrated! Overrated!” “We just had one bad stretch in the second quarter,” Randle said. “That was the difference in the game.” With the Hawks sagging on him in the lane and making every look a tough one, Randle was held to 14 points on 2-of-15 shooting. For the series, he has made just 13 of 54 from the field. “We've got to adapt," Randle said, “and we will.” In his first start of the series, Derrick Rose led the Knicks with 30 points. He made 13 of 21 shots, but his teammates combined to made just 16 of 60. “If you’re not making plays with a shooting team like that, there’s no way you’re going to win the game,” Rose said. TIP-INS Knicks: Rose found out during the morning walk-through that he would get the start after averaging 21.5 points off the bench in the first two games, He scored 11 of New York’s first 19 points on the way to his best performance of the series. ... The Knicks went 13 of 13 at the foul line in the opening quarter and finished 27 of 30. Hawks: Kevin Huerter was called for a flagrant foul on Nerlens Noel late in the first quarter. ... Atlanta did a much better job on the boards after being outrebounded 54-41 in Game 2. NBA rebounding champ Capela led the way with 12. ... Danilo Gallinari made all four of his 3-point attempts. DISGUSTED YOUNG Shortly before tipoff, Young spoke out for the first time on the spitting incident in a brief, on-court interview with ESPN. He said he's got no problem with what fans say or chant, but added that spitting is “uncalled for in any arena or environment.” “I don’t know if it got on my jersey or my shorts or what not, but I didn’t feel it,” Young said. “I saw the video, and it’s disgusting.” FINGER WAG Capela gave a wag of the finger, a la Hall of Famer and former Hawk star Dikembe Mutombo, after a block on Randle in the closing minutes. “I just wanted to make a statement there,” Capela said. “Hype up the fans.” BIG CROWD For their first home playoff game since 2017, the Hawks opened up nearly every seat at State Farm Arena. The team restricted capacity to about 3,000 through the regular season because of the pandemic, and had initially planned to boost that to about 7,600 for the playoffs. But, as more teams announced plans to fill the bulk of their seats in the postseason, the Hawks quickly followed suit. They set up a configuration with both vaccinated and unvaccinated sections, allowing for a nearly full house in the 16,888-seat arena. “I thought our guys fed off that,” McMillan said. “There was a lot of energy in the building.” ___ Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at https://twitter.com/pnewberry1963 His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/paulnewberry ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Paul Newberry, The Associated Press