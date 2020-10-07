‘A disaster from start to finish’: Exasperation reigns in England’s new coronavirus capital

Sheila Harrison is awaiting her monthly beauty treatment at Hair Fairy Boutique in Fallowfield, Manchester, when The Independent tells the 76-year-old that this, her home neighbourhood, is now England’s coronavirus capital.

“Bloody students!” exclaims the grandmother-of-two. “Send ‘em home. Bringing us a pandemic. They should never have been allowed to bloody come. It’s a disaster from start to finish.”

She considers for a moment.

“I warned you, love,” the retired cleaner smiles. “I warned you if you got me talking about this I’d turn the air blue.”

On Tuesday afternoon, here in this south Manchester suburb – home to a sprawling 4,000-student University of Manchester campus – she was not alone in her exasperation.

News that this city is now, in spite of two months of enhanced restrictions, suffering the worst Covid-19 infection rates in the UK – 551.9 cases per 100,000 people as of Tuesday evening – has caused no small amount of frustration here.

The fact that much of this contagion is centred around the relatively small neighbourhood of Fallowfield – population 15,000 – has, meanwhile, led to the paradox of residents being both shocked but not really surprised.

“What did they expect?” asks Clare Taylor, owner of said boutique. “You get thousands of people from across the country coming to live in one place in shared flats? I’m no scientist but that sounds like just the way you’d spread a virus to me.”

That the arrival of some 80,000 students appears to have caused Manchester’s – and Fallowfield’s – sudden Covid surge, there is no doubt.

Fifty-five per cent of all cases identified here over the last seven days have been people aged 17-21. “I haven’t got the exact calculations for [the infection rate of] that age group,” David Regan, the city’s director of public health, tells The Independent, “but it’s now somewhere above 3,000 per 100,000. It’s a lot.”

At least 1,041 University of Manchester students have tested positive. Those figures themselves follow an outbreak at Manchester Metropolitan Uni where 531 positive cases were identified in the first two weeks of term alone

So bad is the situation that both centres announced on Tuesday afternoon that they were suspending almost all face to face teaching in favour of online lectures and seminars until at least the end of the month.

It is not an issue unique to Manchester, either. University towns across the country – including Sheffield, Durham, Liverpool and Newcastle – have seen similar infection surges since the new academic year began.

Yet, here in Fallowfield that only adds to that sense of chagrin.

Time and again today, the question comes back: why did no-one in government foresee – or attempt to mitigate – potential problems caused by this annual mass migration of young people at a time when a deadly virus is doing the rounds?

Ms Harrison, when we get down to it, doesn’t really blame students for this new situation. “Why on earth," she asks, “weren’t we better prepared?”

“This challenge was entirely predictable and predicted,” says Afzal Khan, MP for Manchester Gorton which includes this patch. “It was an act of shocking complacency that the government failed to ensure test and trace was fully operational before encouraging students to travel the country and start adult lives."

