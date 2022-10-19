Disaster Recovery Business Continuity and Security Manual Templates 2022: Policies to Ensure Continuity and Security

Company Logo

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Disaster Recovery Business Continuity and Security Manual templates - GOLD Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Disaster Recovery Business Continuity Template; Security Manual Template GOLD Edition includes the two templates; and 320 Internet and IT job descriptions (each job descriptions as an individual word file).

All templates are GDPR, ISO 27000, Sarbanes-Oxley, and HIPAA compliant.



PCI-DSS Compliant

Both the Security Manual and Disaster Recovery/Business continuity templates have been updated to take into account new International compliance (GDPR) and ransomware compliance requirements. Some of these are mandated like the EU's GDPR and others have been issued by HIPAA in the form of "guidelines". In addition, both templates have been reviewed and updated to meet with the latest U.S. federal and individual state compliance requirements and operational considerations for ISO.

Security is a critical concern during the recovery process

It goes without saying that every company, regardless of size, needs a concise business continuity plan in case of an emergency. If you don't have a disaster recovery plan or haven't updated yours recently, now is the time to take this critical step to protect your business.

At the same time there are more security requirements that need to be met. With mandated requirements like Sarbanes-Oxley, HIPAA, PCI-DSS, and ITIL, executive management is depending on you to have the right security policies and procedures in place.

The processes driving comprehensive disaster recovery planning and security protection are both offensive and defensive. Initially, protections are seen as exclusively defensive - protect what you have rather than help drive business into the enterprise. In reality effective security is an enabler, much like the Internet and network capability, that facilitates a company's move to the better resource deployment and improved operational performance. As firms add the latest advanced mobile communications and computing technology, and expand on-line resources for both on-premises and remote workers, complete security is essential.

Story continues

Regulations like Sarbanes-Oxley and ISO might seem to influence the actions of only public companies, but even private mid size firms are well advised to establish and maintain compliance. After all, a firm may go public one day or, of more immediate concern, be an acquisition target.

Compliance with government reporting guidelines can also be a prerequisite for landing government contracts. In essence, the sooner a firm moves toward regulatory compliance, even if it is not an immediate necessity, the easier that transition will be compared to the future, when a company may be larger and more complex.

Comprehensive storage and data protection is also now an important part of a complete security approach. Protecting vital business data is a necessity. This is where investment in disaster recovery is critical and where different on-premises and off-premises solutions can be applied. Many firms do not always back up to remote locations. In fact, 45% indicate that while they do back up regularly, they still keep their data on-site rather than at a separate secure location.

There are three fundamental stakeholders in any comprehensive approach to IT infrastructure protection:

Your own company that's being protected from potential internal and external threats

Customers and partners who might suffer harm if their information falls into the wrong hands

The government which establishes legal compliance requirements and other obligations that will guide the activities of you and all your competitors. The changing regulatory environment makes comprehensive data protection and disaster recovery essential. In some industries like financial services and healthcare, there are strict rules regarding how records are handled. Issues like legal discovery are also influencing data storage and retrieval practices.

Disaster Recovery - Business Continuity Security Bundle

We have just the download you need to create a world class plan and assure you leave no stone unturned. With these Templates we walk you through the entire process, providing all the tools you need along the way. As an added benefit you can purchase an update service that keeps these templates abreast of the latest legislated and mandated requirements. All of our documents have been updated to comply with PCI-DSS, Sarbanes-Oxley, HIPAA, the ISO 27000 (formerly ISO 17799) series - 27001 & 27002, and PCI-DSS.

The Disaster Recovery/Business Continuity and Security Manual Template bundle come in three versions - Standard, Premium, and Gold.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xm16hp

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



