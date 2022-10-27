Disaster on power grid, Uvalde, abortion rights — and Star-Telegram still backs Abbott?

·3 min read
LM Otero/Associated Press file photo

Texas needs a new governor

The Star-Telegram editorial board’s recommendation to reelect Greg Abbott as Texas’ governor is at best nonsensical and at worst maddening. (Oct. 25, 9A, “We recommend: Greg Abbott for governor over Beto O’Rourke”) To suggest another four years in hopes they will be better than the previous eight is the perfect definition of absurdity.

Texas ranks low among states in school funding, educational achievement, teacher retirement benefits and mental health care on Abbott’s watch. Texas schools are failing “across the board” — your words — yet you want to keep the status quo?

Add to that the debacle of the power grid failure last winter, his reprehensible handling of the Uvalde tragedy and his outright assault on women’s rights.

Your editorial board recommends Democrats in most other top state elections, yet you think another four years of the intentionally divisive Abbott would be good for Texans? I wholeheartedly disagree.

- Jeff Newberry, Fort Worth

Peoples wrong for Tarrant County

I’m incredulous that the editorial board would endorse a candidate for Tarrant County judge such as Deborah Peoples, who embraces such a radical left-wing agenda. You failed to point out that Peoples supports the Black Lives Matter movement locally and nationally. She does not support the Fort Worth Police Department sufficiently, in my opinion. These and other left-wing positions came to light during her failed bid for mayor.

Her statements about Donald Trump’s supporters only further divide our community. She would be the typical tax-and-spend Democrat that Tarrant County doesn’t need.

- Carol Guarnieri, Fort Worth

Keep Dobbs decision in mind

It feels like the outrage energy from the Supreme Court Dobbs decision on abortion has waned. I’m surprised that abortion rights activists didn’t plan a big march right before the midterm elections to stir up the pot. I hope I’m wrong and the anger of forced birthing and women becoming second-class citizens is still simmering and will boil over on Nov. 8.

- Blake K. Wallace, Arlington

Leonard Pitts’ racism obsession

Leonard Pitts Jr. was at it again in “If Republicans couldn’t cheat, they couldn’t win.” (Oct. 23, 5C) He attacks a reader for asking him to support his position about keeping Black people from voting, and when the reader does offer an attempt to support his position, Pitts resorts to name-calling with “Gov. DeFascist’s election cops.” With weak or nonexistent arguments, Pitts again falls back on slavery, Jim Crow and the Klan.

Pitts’ obsession with racism has no place in commentary on the issues of today.

- Gary Lambert, Mansfield

Does Dan Patrick have any shame?

I remember during the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020 when Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick notoriously said that seniors would be willing to die to save the economy for their grandchildren. Patrick contracted COVID-19 and received the best of care. I never wish a man ill, but Patrick should have resigned his office if he had any shred of credibility in truly wanting to pass jobs and a strong economy to the next generation.

Patrick knows how to wield political tomahawks and barbs, but that is all he knows. He should be soundly defeated so that someone better suited to make legislative negotiations can take over.

- James A. Marples, Longview

Latest Stories

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the

  • Auger-Aliassime wins European Open final for back-to-back ATP Tour titles

    Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime has been on quite a roll of late. The Montreal native defeated Sebastian Korda of the United States 6-3, 6-4 to claim his second consecutive ATP Tour title win at the European Open on Sunday. Auger-Aliassime entered the tournament having won the Firenze Open last week. "It's amazing you know, to win again, back-to-back tournaments, and to win for the first time here in Antwerp [Belgium] against a player like Sebi [Korda] who is a fantastic player — one of the great

  • Nick Robertson looks like he belongs in the NHL

    Nick Robertson's breakout two-goal performance against Dallas has Maple Leafs fans raving but the 21-year-old is also showing defensive grit and has struck up a good relationship with John Tavares and William Nylander.

  • Dahlin, Tkachuk, Blackwood tabbed as NHL's three stars of the week

    Rasmus Dahlin, Brady Tkachuk and Mackenzie Blackwood have been named the NHL's three stars of the week on Monday. Dahlin, the first star, had a record-setting week as the Buffalo Sabres improved to 4-1-0. The 22-year-old extended his goal streak to five games. Dahlin is the first defenceman in NHL history to start a season by scoring in each of his first five games. He scored three goals and two assists as the Sabres won all three of its games on the road. Tkachuk posted a seven-point week in th

  • J.T Miller wanted to be paid as a leader, now he needs to be one

    J.T Miller's stats through Vancouver's seven winless games to start the season are not good and after the 29-year-old centre responded to an on-ice interaction with teammate Luke Schenn by telling a reporter, "It’s none of your business,” Sam Chang called on Miller to step up and lead the Canucks through this crisis.

  • Carey Price not planning NHL retirement but 'unable to train at a professional level'

    Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price, who was placed on the long-term injured reserve list in early September, says he doesn't have a retirement plan "at this moment" and isn't keen on having another knee surgery. The 35-year-old played five games near the end of last year's NHL regular season but told reporters on Monday at the team's practice facility in Brossard, Que., his rehab "hasn't been successful" and another knee procedure has a success rate above 50 per cent. Price first had surgery

  • 19 years ago, St. John's was denied a chance to be part of NBA history — and these fans haven't forgotten

    On a night in late October 2003, thousands of people crowded into a new arena in downtown St. John's to watch NBA history: the rookie debut of LeBron James — then an 18-year-old rookie but today a global icon with multiple championships and MVP titles. Instead, fans were left heartbroken — and 19 years later, some want to see the fulfilment of a promise made on that disappointing night. On Oct. 23, 2003, the Toronto Raptors and Cleveland Cavaliers descended on Newfoundland and Labrador's capital

  • CF Montreal suffers 3-1 loss to defending champ New York City FC in MLS Cup playoffs

    MONTREAL — Defending MLS Cup champion New York City FC used experience and pressure to keep their run at another title alive. NYCFC built off its early momentum to halt CF Montreal's playoff run with a 3-1 win in the Eastern Conference semifinals on Sunday. Maximiliano Moralez, Héber and Talles Magno all scored for the visitors, who took a 3-0 lead before the home team could get on the board. Djordje Mihailovic scored the lone goal for Montreal. Montreal got off to a nervy start, unable to keep

  • Can Adam Fantilli make a legit case to go No. 1 over Bedard in the 2023 NHL draft?

    Adam Fantilli looks poised to put up one of the best NCAA freshman seasons ever after his outrageously hot start with the University of Michigan.

  • Lomberg scores in 3rd to help Panthers beat Islanders 3-2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Lomberg scored early in the third period and the Florida Panthers held on to beat the New York Islanders 3-2 on Sunday. Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen also scored for the Panthers, and Spencer Knight finished with 23 saves. Florida beat New York for the second time this season after a 3-1 win in the season opener on Oct. 13. Anders Lee scored two power-play goals for the Islanders, who lost their third straight. Semyon Varlamov had 28 saves. Florida opened a 2-0 lea

  • Fantasy hockey: Waiver pickups to target this week

    New Jersey Devils star duo of Nico Hischier and Mackenzie Blackwood headlines our fantasy hockey waiver wire pickups this week.

  • Malinin's quad axel lifts 17-year-old to Skate America title, Canadians get silver in pairs

    NORWOOD, Mass. — Ilia Malinin wasn't sure whether he would unveil his quad axel, the hardest jump in figure skating that only he had landed in competition, after a fourth-place short program left him playing catchup at Skate America. Not only did he try it, the 17-year-old American phenom landed it nearly perfectly. Malinin's brilliant quad axel, along with four more quads packed into a dynamic free skate Saturday night, was enough to lift him past Kao Miura and to the top step of the podium in

  • Canadian pairs duo Brooke McIntosh, Benjamin Mimar excited for senior Grand Prix debut on home ice

    Despite making their partnership official just days before the pandemic hit, Brooke McIntosh and Benjamin Mimar are still one of Canada's newest and youngest Canadian pairs teams ready to make their senior Grand Prix debut Oct. 29 at Skate Canada in Mississauga, Ont. "It's definitely been a wild ride," McIntosh said recently. "I don't think we would've thought that we'd have two Grand Prix going into our first senior season when we first got together." Having said that, there seems to be few ner

  • Kadri, Flames stay red hot in 4-1 win over Penguins

    CALGARY — Nazem Kadri remained red-hot on Tuesday, extending his points streak to six games with two goals and an assist to lead the Calgary Flames to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Jonathan Huberdeau, with his first as a Flame, and Michael Stone also scored for Calgary (5-1-0). Evgeni Malkin had the lone goal for Pittsburgh (4-2-1), which loses both ends of its back-to-back set in Alberta in regulation after starting the season with points in their first five games. Sidney Crosby,

  • 8 major NHL records, milestones to watch for during the 2022-23 season

    Phil Kessel's pursuit of NHL "ironman" status and seven other milestone chases to follow this season.

  • Hellberg helps Senators win fourth straight by beating hot Stars

    OTTAWA — One man’s misfortune is another man’s big break. Such was the case for Magnus Hellberg on Monday. After starting netminder Anton Forsberg was ruled out of the game due to injury, Hellberg came in to make just the third start of his NHL career. The first came almost nine years ago to the day. All Hellberg did on Monday was make 29 saves as the Senators defeated the Dallas Stars 4-2. “I’ve been waiting to get a start for a couple of weeks now, so obviously it was nice to finally be in net

  • Nunavik's 1st permanent skate park provides tumbles, laughs, outlet for kids

    Around 4 p.m. every day in Inukjuak, Que., there is a mad rush toward a shipping container in town. Precious cargo is inside: skateboards, roller blades and protective equipment. Kids of all ages scamper inside as the doors are unlocked, to be the first of the day to roll down the smooth concrete of the Inuit village's brand new skate park. "I knew it was going to be used a lot but it's being used even more than I thought," said Caroline Gleason, the teacher who led the project to get a skate pa

  • Tkachuk has a pair of goals in Ottawa Senators' 5-2 win over Coyotes

    OTTAWA — Brady Tkachuk had two goals while Tyler Motte and Shane Pinto each had a goal and an assist Saturday as the Ottawa Senators beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2. Motte and Mark Kastelic scored 47 seconds apart in the third period for a 5-2 Senators lead. Kastelic had a couple of whacks at the side of the goal before knocking the puck past Arizona goaltender Karel Vejmelka at 6:15. On the next shift Batherson took a shot that Vejmelka thought he had trapped, but the puck fell into the crease whe

  • Struggling Canucks remain winless after 'embarrassing' 5-1 loss to Sabres

    VANCOUVER — Boos rained down on the Vancouver Canucks as they left the ice on Saturday. Hopes had been high for the team's first home game of the season, but with just minutes left on the clock and the Buffalo Sabres up, three jerseys were tossed on the ice and others in the disgruntled crowd expressed their displeasure with jeers. “It was the first time I've ever been involved with that," head coach Bruce Boudreau said after the Sabres handed his Canucks a 5-1 loss. "And obviously I hope the pl

  • Winnipeg martial arts instructor charged with sexual exploitation, sexual assault involving underage student

    A 23-year-old martial arts instructor in Winnipeg is charged with sexual exploitation and sexual assault on a teenage student. Winnipeg police's child abuse unit started investigating in July, after the student reported the man had engaged in inappropriate touching and attempted to kiss the teen, police said in a news release. The student was not physically injured during any of the incidents, which happened from May to July. Noah James Beaton-Stokell was arrested on Tuesday. Police said they fo