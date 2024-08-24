‘Disappointing’ – Ten Hag reflects on 2-1 defeat at Brighton

Joao Pedro scored a dramatic 95th-minute winner for Brighton before Erik ten Hag reflected on a disappointing result.

Brighton extended their 100% start to the season at the expense of Manchester United. The Reds were once again undone against Brighton, losing 2-1 at the Amex Stadium on Saturday after conceding in stoppage time.

United thought they had come from behind to take the lead when Alejandro Garnacho turned home Bruno Fernandes’ low cross 18 minutes from time until VAR intervened to rule the goal out for offside after Joshua Zirkzee touched the ball on its way across the line.

Pedro was able to win it to give Fabian Hurzeler a dream start as Brighton manager.

It was a disappointing result because we felt we grew into the game and were going to win it. Not lose.

“Very disappointing,” Ten Hag told TNT Sports after the match. “Especially when for long parts of the game you have control. We were controlling the game in possession, doing so well, and then conceded two unnecessary goals. Very avoidable.”

Ten Hag went on to complain about the soft goals United conceded, which is something we seen happen far too often last term.

“We conceded two soft goals when he should react better as a team,” Ten Hag added.

