Disappointing day for Canadian short-track as Hamelin,women's relay both DQ

GANGNEUNG, Korea, Republic Of — It was a day of disappointing DQs for Canada's Olympic short-track speed skating teams.

Marianne St-Gelais of Saint-Felicien, Que., was certain the women's 3,000-metre relay team had won a bronze medal on Tuesday and was crushed when it was announced after the race that Canada was disqualified.

Veteran Charles Hamelin of Ste-Julie, Que., suffered the same fate in his heat in the 500 metres, ending hopes for a medal in an individual Olympic event at his last Olympics. He was DQ'd from the 1,000 and 1,500-metre races earlier in the Pyeongchang Games, but can make up for it in the men's 5,000-metre relay race on Thursday.

St-Gelais and the rest of the women's squad waited at the side of the track after the relay, anticipating the disqualification of another team that would lift them from fourth place into third. Instead, officials penalized both China and Canada, giving South Korea the gold ahead of Italy and the Netherlands.

"I thought any other team except us would be disqualified," said St-Gelais. "You saw me, I was sure we had it.

"I was sure we'd at least be on the podium."

Coach Frederik Blackburn said the DQ likely came near the end of the relay when Kim Boutin of Sherbrooke, Que. was too close to the leading South Korean and Chinese skaters as she waited for her turn.

"One of our skaters was on the inside," said Blackburn, whose squad also has Kasandra Bradette of Saint-Felicien and Valerie Maltais of La Baie, Que. "They felt Kim was in their way.

"From what I saw, she didn't obstruct anyone. She didn't touch anyone. The only thing was she may have prevented the Chinese skater from passing on the inside."

Canada was in the medal hunt with five laps to go when Maltais took a spill into the side padding after contact with South Korea's Alang Kim. Her teammates did well to get them back in the race and finish fourth.

Blackburn said Kim's contact was accidental and didn't merit a penalty.

"If it wasn't for the DQ we would have been fine," said Bradette. "It was by far our best race this season.

"But a decision was made and now we have to turn the page."

Earlier, St-Gelais, Boutin and Maltais made it through the preliminaries in the 1,000-metre event, while Samuel Girard of Ferland-et-Boileau, Que. advanced to the 500-metre final, where he will shoot for his second gold of the Games. Both events are set for Thursday,

The 33-year-old Hamelin, who has three gold and a silver medal from three previous Olympics, plans to retire after the Games.

"Definitely not the way I wanted to end my final Olympic individual race of my career but I need to take this and build on it for the relay," Hamelin wrote on Twitter. "It's tough to swallow but this is short track. I just want to continue to thank everyone for the ongoing support!"

Hamelin needs one more to match Marc Gagnon and Francois-Louis Tremblay for the most career Olympic short-track medals by a Canadian short-track skater.

Alexis Belanger-Champagne, The Canadian Press