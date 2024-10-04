‘Disappointed’ Spurs midfielder backed for England recall

Ange Postecoglou has said James Maddison is disappointed with his latest England exclusion but has backed the Tottenham midfielder for a recall.

Maddison has been left out of Lee Carsley’s squad for October’s internationals with Greece and Finland, despite a strong start to the season at Spurs.

The 27-year-old has not featured in an England squad since being cut from the provisional group ahead of Euro 2024.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s clash with Brighton, Postecoglou said Maddison has been ‘brilliant’ for the North Londoners and has backed the midfielder to bounce back.

“I am sure he is disappointed but at the same time he is playing well. Sometimes that is all you can do,” the Australian said at his pre-match press conference.

“These things come along at times, it isn’t always perfect in your career. It shouldn’t detract from everything else you are doing, he is playing really well for us. He makes an impact in every game he plays. If he continues to do that I am sure he will get selected again.

“He has been brilliant for us.”

Postecoglou wants Spurs to maintain momentum

Spurs are seeking a sixth straight win in all competitions against Brighton and last weekend thrashed Manchester United 3-0 at Old Trafford.

Asked how far his team are from the level he wants, Postecoglou added: “It is always a shifting measurement. Any time you go on a consistent run of form – and I think we have been consistent all year but the results in the past five games have rewarded the performances.

“We are a developing side, still very much a young side. The squad is still developing together so it suggests whatever markers we set we should be able to exceed.

“We have had belief, the energy accelerates and the key is to keep it going. You don’t want to let it go.”

