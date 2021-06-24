Disappointed Indian Fan During Ajinkya Rahane's Dismissal Has Become Internet's Spirit Animal

The final day of the rain-hampered World Test Championship Final between India and New Zealand turned out to be a spectacular day of cricket with a bright and sunny morning in Southampton on Wednesday. Kicking off the day with a slim lead of 32, India hoped to extend the margin. That wasn’t meant to be. New Zealand pacers Tim Southee, Trent Boult, and Kyle Jamieson made it difficult for the Indian batsmen to get going and eventually bundled them out for 170. With only 139 runs to get, captain Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor took the Kiwis to the historic victory, one to remember for the ages.

While there were many highlights from the day, there was one particular incident that left fans in stitches. As Ajinkya Rahane was batting, the camera panned to a passionate Indian fan in the stands. Pumped up, he exhibited his excitement of catching the action live from the stadium. Unfortunately, things changed for the worse and quite dramatically for him. While the cameraperson was recording his reaction, Rahane was outdone by Boult at that very moment. Realising what had unfolded on the pitch whilst he was still very much in the camera frame, the energy of the fan dropped from 100 to 0 in a matter of seconds.

A video of the incident played during the match where both the moments were stitched together, making it all the more amusing for the fans on social media.

this had me in splits 😭pic.twitter.com/utOj7zmuQV — A (@kyaaboltitu) June 23, 2021

Memes followed next.

This is actually my life explained in 17 seconds. https://t.co/VKb6HQeP1I — Prateek Vashishtha🇮🇳 (@ReallyPrateek) June 24, 2021

Me before I give the exam vs. Me after the results come out 🙃 https://t.co/xRuPdOhQnK — Rishab Prasad (@Rishab_p20) June 23, 2021

The man on the right is a representation of how things go in my life https://t.co/6UyibkE50f — ℓυcι (@miyakoobi) June 23, 2021

me looking for jobs vs me realizing that I actually have to work at this job now https://t.co/WN1IOsQk37 — upi (@purpleskies091) June 23, 2021

Me scoring high in Mathematics in Class 10 & selecting PCM Me looking at Class 11 Mathematics syllabus 😂 https://t.co/DPaHhT5XYF — Shoaib Qureshi (@soyatweets) June 23, 2021

Me on 31st December 2019 vs me currently for the last 1.5 years 😭 https://t.co/xdCRa3TD0H — Whiskey🌱 (@WhiskeyTwilight) June 23, 2021

Meanwhile, at the ICC pic.twitter.com/7aV9UKSK21 — New Zealandennis (@DennisCricket_) June 23, 2021

When you think you gonna be the World Test Champions but you don't. pic.twitter.com/9RP87j3DC6 — New Zealandennis (@DennisCricket_) June 23, 2021

Meanwhile, after the heavy defeat, Indian skipper Virat Kohli said that the best Test team couldn’t be decided with just one match, and it should be a best of three contest. “I’m not in absolute agreement of deciding the best Test team in the world over one game, to be honest. It can’t just be pressure applied over two days, and you’re not a good side. It definitely has to be worked in the future. Over three matches, there are ups and downs, there are chances to rectify mistakes… So we’re not too bothered by this result.”

