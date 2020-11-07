Disappointed with Delay of Marvel's The Eternals, Salma Hayek Shares Her Version of Superhero Trailer

Hollywood actress Salma Hayek is disappointed with the delay of The Eternals, and has shared inside pictures of the trailer that the star used while filming her superhero project. The actress posted pictures on Instagram to reveal how she channelled her creativity.

"If we had not had the COVID-19 epidemic, Eternals would have hit the cinemas today. Since I cannot yet share with you the trailer of the movie, I will share with you pictures of my trailer while shooting the movie. P.s. I decorated it myself," Hayek wrote with the pictures.

"The Eternals" was originally scheduled for a November 6 release, but got pushed because of Covid-19. Directed by Chloe Zhao, the film also stars Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan and Kumail Nanjiani.

It is about the super-powered beings, The Celestials, and their villainous adversaries, The Deviants, in a war set millions of years ago. Nanjiani had revealed that his character in "The Eternals" will have the secret identity of a Bollywood star.

"My character, for instance, is like, 'Okay we're supposed to keep a low profile, no one should know'. So I become a Bollywood movie star, that's my secret identity. We're supposed to keep quiet and I've become the biggest Bollywood movie star," Nanjiani said in Deadline's New Hollywood podcast.