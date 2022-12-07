‘Disappearing mirrored treehouse’ listed in Tennessee raises the bar for dream homes

It’s rare. The sheer bewilderment that comes when the eyes feast on, what appears to be, a vivid fantasy come to life.

A home like this isn’t easy to come by – especially in the world of architecture where the line often blurs between “common” and “outdated.”

A two-bedroom, two-bathroom estate listed in the serene Sevierville, Tennessee, for $635,000, has managed to shatter the mold, and it’s all thanks to the personal vision of its designer.

Designer Tim Tipton of Tipton Home Designs created his latest work of art with an European Architectural appeal in mind, sidestepping the common trope of “basic cookie cutter” some home designers fall into, he told McClatchy News.

“I wanted to go edger,” Tipton said of the mirrored, 1,152-square-foot wonder that blends into its surroundings.

Edger is the key word here.

“Immerse yourself in nature with this disappearing mirrored cubed treehouse... this will be the FIRST two-story mirrored treehouse built in the United States and definitely most unique in the Smokies,” the listing on EXP Realty describes.

There are others similar in design, but they’re few and far in-between. One is known as “the invisible home” located in California’s Joshua Tree National Park, which has a mirrored facade similar to Tipton’s design. However, that specific design – which was conjured up by “American Psycho” producer Chris Hanley in collaboration with architect Tomas Osinski – is one story, where as Tipton’s treehouse peaks higher in the sky.

Another aspect that sets the home apart is its animal friendly – mainly toward birds. Due to its exterior, which is “polished stainless steel siding with mirrored windows,” Tipon feared birds could be hurt or killed by accidentally flying into the residence.

“I’m working directly with the window manufacturers to make sure birds don’t fly directly into the outside,” Tipton told McClatchy News, which means strikes will be prevented by slightly altering the reflection.

While the finishing touches are still being put on the the interior, the listing describes it as “Scandinavian style combined with the natural beauty of the Smoky Mountains.”

Listing agent Natalie Bogusky, who has worked with Tipton for years, gushed about not only his style, but about his variegated vision that is personalized with each client.

“Tim is like a boutique designer,” Bogusky compared. “He’s hands-on – that’s his vision. He has a hometown touch.”

Sevierville is about 30 miles southeast of Knoxville.

