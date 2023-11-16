The Disappeared: Search for IRA murder victim Columba McVeigh ends

The sister of a man murdered and secretly buried by the IRA almost 50 years ago said she is "heartbroken" after a sixth search for his remains ended without success.

Columba McVeigh was one of 16 murder victims known as the Disappeared.

The lead investigator said the outcome was "bitterly disappointing".

The search started in October last year and concentrated on four acres of Bragan Bog, near Emyvale in County Monaghan.

Mr McVeigh, from Donaghmore, in County Tyrone, was 19 years old when he disappeared in 1975.

Dympna Kerr says she cannot give up hope that her brother will be found

His family has strongly rejected the IRA's claim that he was an informer.

Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster programme, his sister Dympna Kerr said: "I'm totally heartbroken - I don't know how many more times I can go through this."

"All we need is for people to come forward with the correct information - there is nothing for them to fear."

Mrs Kerr said she cannot give up hope that one day her brother will be found.

There have been five previous searches of the area since 1999.

The latest search took place in a part of the bog that had not been excavated before.

In total, 26 acres have now been examined.

The searches have been undertaken by the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims' Remains (ICLVR).

Describing the disappointment, its lead investigator, Jon Hill, said: "This was a particularly frustrating search for all concerned.

"While we started over a year ago on what turned out to be an area of just over four acres of difficult terrain, we lost several months due to the severe weather last winter and this summer.

"The final phase when we reached the tree line was particularly challenging.

"Every day we started in the hope that that would be the day we would find Columba and the disappointment that we have is deeply felt by everyone on the search team whose hearts go out to the McVeigh family."

The ICLVR said it "will never close the book on the case" while there is a possibility that new information is brought forward.

It remains convinced Mr McVeigh's remains are buried in the bog.

Mr Hill said: "I have no doubt that the information we have been working on was given in good faith.

"But we haven't found him which can only mean that he's not where we were told to look.

"We need those who have information to think again to see if there is anything further that they can tell us that will get us to the place we need to be.

"If credible information is forthcoming and the commissioners accept that there are good grounds for us to search again, then we will be back."

'Disheartened and frustrated'

Mr McVeigh's case is one of four unresolved cases being looked at by the ICLVR - other victims still to be located are Joe Lynskey, Seamus McGuire and Army officer Robert Nairac.

The ICLVR has so far located the remains of 13 people since it was established by the British and Irish governments in 1999.

The majority of the murders took place in the 1970s, with victims abducted in Northern Ireland and mostly killed and buried at locations in the Republic of Ireland.

The Provisional IRA has admitted responsibility for 13 of the murders and the Irish National Liberation Army (INLA) one.