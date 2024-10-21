Disabled football fans want 'meaningful change'

The Level Playing Field charity say "urgent action" is needed for away fans in Europe [Getty Images]

Uefa has been urged to make "meaningful change" for disabled football fans by charity Level Playing Field.

The charity offers support, information and advice around disabled spectator access, and is attempting to set up a meeting between disabled fans and "decision makers".

"The need for urgent action on the standards of access and inclusion for away fans in Europe is clear," said Tony Taylor, chairman of Level Playing Field.

A total of 232 disabled supporters responded to a survey, which raised concerns over accessibility and inclusion at grounds in Europe.

Of the 43% who said they had been to away games in Europe, 29% rated Uefa's communication with disabled fans as "non-existent", while 20% said that the governing body's commitment to providing accessible matchdays was "poor".

"The results of this survey have proven ongoing anecdotal reports of substandard access. It is important the governing body now sees this as an opportunity to work with clubs and venues to ensure they deliver for disabled supporters, allowing fans to travel with confidence," Taylor added.

"We will assist clubs to make use of this report, to help identify how they can provide relevant support to their disabled fans, but Uefa must display leadership and a commitment to inclusion, in order to bring about meaningful change."

Another key issue raised in Level Playing Field's European survey was the placement of accessible seating, with 79% of wheelchair users saying they had been required to sit in sections alongside home supporters.

"This is a worrying statistic, as it represents a significant safety concern," read the Level Playing Field report.

"The risks should not be ignored when it comes to positioning disabled supporters, particularly since over a quarter of disabled fans have identified 'the attitudes of others' as a barrier to attending."

BBC Sport has approached Uefa for comment.