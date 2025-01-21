Disabled football fans feel increasingly unwelcome at grounds, warns charity

The Level Playing Field charity, which is working for greater inclusion, has warned that supporters’ concerns are being ignored. Photograph: Jim Powell/The Guardian

Disabled football fans feel increasingly unwelcome at English grounds, according to a charity working for greater inclusion, which has warned supporters’ concerns are being ignored.

A third of respondents to an annual survey of disabled fans by Level Playing Field have said accessibility to stadiums is a barrier that prevents them from attending matches. More than a quarter cited the “attitude of others” as a problem, while 8.5% reported having received abuse because of their disability, a figure that has risen in each of the four years the survey has been commissioned.

Eight of the 10 most common complaints increased compared with 2023, while the frequency with which fans attended matches showed a small decline. The percentage of fans who said that concerns prevented them from attending matches altogether, however, also went down.

Level Playing Field says its recommendations for change remain the same as last year because “the areas of concern remain the same”. Its chief executive, Tony Taylor, said trends that had built up over years were visible, with anxiety around accessibility and safety the most prominent.

“The trends we have seen continue are particularly concerning and will take much of our focus,” he said. “These survey results provide us with irrefutable evidence to push for change. I am pleased to confirm the charity has already had engagement from other organisations, to make vital improvements to access and inclusion in response to these results.”

Fans report a continued lack of adaptation at grounds to make supporters with disability welcome. Nearly half of the survey’s respondents have ambulant disabilities, with a quarter using wheelchairs. The absence of guide rails or disabled toilet facilities was a concern, and the need for more accessible car parking and entrances was commonly raised as a problem. A general lack of information was a broader theme.

Level Playing Field is working with the Sports Grounds Safety Authority on updating policies relating to accessibility and they called on clubs to have a clear and accessible process for recording abuse, and a commitment to taking each report seriously. Stewards should also be trained to spot and act against disability abuse, the charity says.

On accessibility, the key recommendation is that clubs consult with disabled fans on their journeys to and inside the stadium, before liaising with local authorities when necessary to create improvements.