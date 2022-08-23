Disabled to get cost of living £150 from September

Michael Race - Business reporter, BBC News
3 min read
Up to six million disabled people will begin to receive £150 from 20 September to help with the rising cost of living.

The government said within a couple of weeks of the roll-out date, the majority eligible people will receive the cash in their bank accounts.

The payment is part of a package of measures introduced to help with soaring cost of energy and food.

However, critics say the support will not go far enough with household bills set to rise further this winter.

The one-off £150 payment for disabled people is intended to help them with the rising cost of living and the extra costs they face, such as for care and specialist equipment.

Tom Marsland, policy manager at disability equality charity Scope, said the support "isn't going to touch the sides in the face of energy bills predicted to reach more than £4,000 a year by January".

"Many disabled people have no choice but to use more energy to charge vital equipment and keep warm," he said.

"Disabled people need much more financial support. This cannot wait - the government must double the support package now."

The typical gas and electricity bill has been forecast to hit £4,650 a year in January by consultancy Cornwall Insight. It has also estimated bills will go up to £3,554 a year from October.

Research by charity Scope earlier this year found disabled people in England and Wales were twice as likely to live in poverty, more than twice as likely to live in a cold house they could not afford to heat, and three times more likely to be unable to afford food.

Rising food costs pushed UK inflation to 10.1% in the 12 months to July, with prices continuing to rise at their fastest rate for more than 40 years.

Meanwhile, economists have predicted rocketing energy prices could push inflation to as high as 18% next year, its highest rate in nearly 50 years.

Chole Smith, minister for Disabled People, Health and Work, said the government was providing the £150 because it understood disabled people could face additional costs.

"This £150 disability payment is on top of the £1,200 most low income benefit claimants will also receive and alongside wider support targeted at disabled people, including help with transport and prescription costs," she said.

"We know it's a worrying time for some people and I'd urge them to check they are getting all the support on offer."

The government has previously said there would be no new policies before a new prime minister is in place. The new Conservative Party leader - and PM - set to be announced on 5 September.

As well as the disability cost of living payment, eight million low-income households have already begun to get support, with the first instalment of payments totalling £650 hitting bank accounts in July.

From October, all UK households will see their energy bill reduced by £400 through monthly instalments over six months, with a reduction of £66 in October and November, and of £67 a month from December to March 2023.

