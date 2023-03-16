Dirty waffle maker? Here's the easiest way to clean it.

Rumble

Whether you’ve been a practicing vegan diet for a while now or have recently decided to follow a plant based or vegetarian diet, know that just like any diet, there are healthy as well as unhealthy ways to go about nourishing yourself. So here we have for you 5 healthy vegetarian recipes for weight loss, full of protein. These are completely loaded with fresh veggies and flavors they are low in fat and calories and perfect for lunch, snack or starter! ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ 📝 (1.) Chili recipe 200 calories (1 serving) 🟢 Ingredients 1 garlic 1 tsp olive oil 1/4 medium yellow onion 1 medium carrot 1/4 medium red bell pepper 1/4 tsp ground cumin 1/4 tsp smoked paprika 1/8 tsp chili powder salt and black pepper 1/4 tsp dried oregano 5 oz diced tomatoes 1/2 cup vegetable broth 1/2 cup water 1 bay leaf 2 oz red beans, cooked 1 tbsp parsley, chopped ℹ️ Preparation In a large pot over medium heat, warm the olive oil. Add garlic, the chopped onion, bell pepper, carrot, bell pepper and cook, stir occasionally, until the vegetables are tender, about 7 to 10 minutes. Add chili powder, cumin, smoked paprika and oregano. Cook until fragrant about 1 minute. Add the diced tomatoes, vegetable broth, water and bay leaf. Stir to combine and let the mixture come to a simmer. Continue cooking, stirring occasionally and reducing heat as necessary to maintain a gentle simmer, for 20 minutes. Add red beans and parsley and cook for additional 5 minutes. Remove the chili from heat. Serve garnished with chopped parsley ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ 📝 (2.) Broccoli pesto penne recipe 310 calories (1 serving) 🟢 Ingredients: 2 oz wholewheat penne 7 oz broccoli florets 5 basil leaves a small handful of parsley 1 tbsp vegan parmesan cheese 2 tsp olive oil salt and black pepper 1 red chilli ℹ️ Preparation: In a pan of boiling water, cook wholewheat penne according to package directions. Steam broccoli in a steamer basket over boiling water for just 4 to 5 minutes. In a food processor, whizz the broccoli with the basil, parsley, and 2 tsp oil, until finely chopped. Add the cheese and 3 tbsp of the pasta water to loosen the pesto, then pulse. Season to taste. Add the broccoli pesto and mix through the pasta to coat. Add chilli and stir-fry for 1 min over a high heat, until softened and browning slightly and serve. ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ 📝 (3.) Veggie wrap 260 calories (1 serving) 🟢 Ingredients: 1 medium carrot 1/4 medium red bell pepper 1/4 medium red onion 1 tbsp cottage cheese 1 tbsp greek yogurt 1 tbsp dijon mustard 1 whole wheat tortilla wrap 1 oz spinach 1 tbsp pumkin seeds salt and black pepper ℹ️ Preparation: Peel and grate the carrot and cut the the bell pepper into strips Peel the onion and cut in thin rings. In a small bowl dd the cottage cheese, Greek yogurt , and dijon mustard and mix it well. Spread the dressing mixture onto the wraps. Lay out the spinach leaves on top. Put the carrots, bell pepper, onions and sprinkle the pumkin seeds on top. Season with a dash of salt and pepper and fold the wraps a little on both sides. Cut the wraps into halves and serve. Enjoy! ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ 📝 (4.) Chickpeas salad 300 calories (1 serving) 🟢 Ingredients: 2 oz spinach 3 basil leaves 1 garlic 1 tbsp parmesan cheese 1 tsp olive oil 2 tbsp water 2 tbsp lemon juice 5 grape tomatoes 3/4 cup chickpease, canned or cooked 1/4 medium red onion 5 kalamata olives salt and black pepper ℹ️ Preparation: In a food processor add spinach, basil, lemon juice, olive oil, parmesan cheese, garlic and 2 tablespoon of water. Process for 1 minute until pesto is smooth, add another tablespoon of water if necessary. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Next make the salad by adding chickpeas, tomatoes, diced onion, and olives to a large bowl. Fold in pesto to evenly coat and serve. ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ 📝 (5.) Strawberry spinach and quinoa salad 290 calories (1 serving) 🟢 Ingredients: 1/4 cup quinoa 2 oz spinach 3 strawberries 1 tbsp chopped walnuts 1 tsp lemon juice ℹ️ Preparation: In a small saucepan, cook quinoa according to package. Remove from heat fluff and let cool in a bowl. In a large bowl, combine all the ingredients and serve. ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ ❤️ I hope you like all these easy vegan recipes don't forget to follow my Rumble Channel for more videos.