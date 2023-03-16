Dirty waffle maker? Here's the easiest way to clean it.

Terry Baddoo, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Waffles have been an American staple since Cornelius Swartwout invented the first waffle iron more than 150 years ago. His stovetop waffle iron was designed to be turned easily, thereby reducing the risk of burns. His revolutionary invention is still celebrated on August 24th, National Waffle Day. The first electric waffle maker was manufactured by the Boston-based company, Simplex Electric, and went on the market in 1906.

Whether stovetop or electric, waffle makers inevitably get dirty. Crumbs and baked-on batter make your waffle maker look a mess, cook less efficiently, and, of course, can harbor bacteria if left for a long period.

Follow along with the video to learn how to get your waffle maker clean.

How to easily clean your dirty waffle maker

  1. Unplug the waffle maker

  2. Clean it while it's still hot

  3. Wipe down with a damp paper towel held in a pair of tongs

  4. Use a chopstick, toothpick, or toothbrush to clean off baked-on batter

  5. Once the waffle maker is cool, wipe it down with a cloth, soap, and water

  6. Dry with a clean, dry towel

What is the most popular waffle topping?

The king of waffle toppings is, of course, maple syrup. For traditionalists, syrup with a knob of butter is the only accompaniment needed. However, variety is the spice of life. And a survey by the website National Today, which gathers information on all things holiday-related, found that Fresh Fruit, Peanut Butter, Fruit Sauce, Nutella, Chocolate, Honey, Jam/Jelly, and Apple Butter complete the top 10 waffle toppings with varying degrees of popularity. But when it comes to crowning your waffle, there is no wrong way. The humble waffle, which was invented in the Netherlands and Belgium, is a blank canvas.

More problems, solved

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to clean a waffle maker properly: 6 easy steps

