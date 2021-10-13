A dirty oven can be a hazard — keep it clean with these $12 reusable liners

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

You probably don’t think about cleaning your oven often. In fact, you might never think about cleaning your oven at all — but you definitely should. After all, a dirty oven is a serious fire hazard.

Do you ever smell burning coming from your oven, yet your food looks fine? It’s more than likely the old food drippings and crumbs stuck on the bottom of the oven that char when it’s turned on. When leftover grease and grime burns, it has the potential to cause a fire. But, at the least, affects the flavor of your food.

With that said, if cleaning your oven feels like a drag, you can make things much easier by laying simple oven liners on the bottom of your appliance.

More than 5,000 Amazon shoppers give these non-stick oven liners by Sunrich Store a 5-star rating. Along with being non-stick, these liners are washable, so food will slide right off with warm water, dish soap and a sponge. You can also toss the liners in the dishwasher.

Made of non-toxic, reusable PTFE-coated fiberglass fabric, the liners can withstand temperatures up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. According to the product description, they won’t produce “any bad smell [or] any harmful substances to pollute your food at high temperatures.”

They come in a pack of three and you can cut them to fit your conventional oven, toaster oven or stove.

“After a carbon monoxide scare from putting tin foil on the bottom of my oven, the gas company came out and suggested I use something like this and not to cover the vents,” wrote one Amazon reviewer. “I was able to customize these with regular scissors!”

“These are great,” wrote another Amazon reviewer. “You can clean them if you have a small spillover in your oven or just replace with another if you have a major spillover. No more scrubbing the bottom of the oven to remove burnt on food!”

If cleaning your oven is on the list of things you’d rather not do, consider these nonstick oven liners as a better option to scrubbing.

