This take on the Dirty Martini isn’t shaken or stirred
When it comes to cocktails, a martini is about as classy as it gets. Featuring gin, vermouth, and an olive or lemon peel garnish, martinis thrive on flavorful simplicity. Martinis are usually stirred (not shaken), but on this episode of In The Know: Bar Master, mixologist and cocktail expert, Josué Gonzaléz (@josue.allday) takes martini prep to the next level with his “thrown” Filthy-Fifty-Fifty dirty martini. Get ready to test out those bartending skills!
Ingredients
1.5 oz J. Rieger dry gin
1 oz Lo-Fi sweet vermouth
.5 oz Fino sherry
.25 oz olive brine
Pinch of salt
Lemon bitters
Ice (for mixing)
Lemon peel and olives (for garnish)
Instructions
In a shaker tin, add the olive brine, a few dashes of lemon bitters, Fino sherry, sweet vermouth, gin and a pinch of salt.
Fill up a second larger shaker tin with ice. Take a cocktail strainer and put it on top, making sure it’s secure.
Strain the contents of the cocktail into the larger shaker tin.
“Throw” the cocktail by quickly moving the smaller tin away from the larger tin as you pour. Do this a couple of times. According to Josué, this method aerates, chills and dilutes the cocktail all at once!
Pour the cocktail into a martini glass, then rub a lemon peel over the cocktail, getting the oils into the drink.
Top off with olives and, if you’re feeling extra fancy, a manicured lemon peel. Cheers!
